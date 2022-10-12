3,800 failed teachers’ recruitment test in Kogi

Kogi State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hon Wemi Jones, has disclosed that out of 6,900 candidates that sat for the teachers’ recruitment examination, 3,100 passed the exam.

Addressing the candidates at GYB Model Science Secondary School, Lokoja, the State’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hon Wemi Jones, congratulated them for making it to the oral interview stage.

“We need to fill 3,979 positions but about 17, 485 applied. 6,900 candidates were shortlisted for the aptitude test out of which 3100 passed by scoring 40 per cent and above.

“So, it is the 3100 candidates that will be called for the oral interview across the 21 local government areas of the state.

“Our plan is to interview not more than 500 candidates per day which will last till next week Tuesday including Saturday,” he said

He added that 1579 teachers would be recruited in the first phase out of the 3100 to be interviewed.

The Kogi State Government on Wednesday commenced oral interview for successful candidates in the Aptitude test conducted for the recruitment of secondary school teachers in the state.

He thanked the Governor for given them the opportunity to do teachers’ recruitment that was thorough, open, transparent, participatory and all-encompassing.

The commissioner stressed that the recruitment processes had been transparent without any form of political influence.

He noted that the invited candidates for Wednesday were those who applied for Animal Husbandry, Economics, Mathematics, Chemistry and Food & Nutrition, who scored 40 per cent and above in the aptitude test.

The commissioner disclosed that the candidates would be interviewed based on work experience, appearance, communication skills and quality of response to questions.

He urged those who scored 40 per cent and above and yet to receive interview message not to worry, assuring that they would surely get the message before Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

He urged the candidates to conduct themselves very well and not be unruly.

“I wish you well and I pray at the end of the day, we shall all laugh and congratulate ourselves,” he said.





One of the candidates, Mrs Joy Adeiza, who spoke to our Correspondent, commended the State Government and the Ministry for ensuring a transparent recruitment exercise.

