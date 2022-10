Five days after his return from the United Kingdom, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is holding a meeting with the party’s national working committee and the governors.

The agenda of the meeting ongoing at the Lagos Hall, Transcorp Hilton is to harmonise the Presidential Campaign Council list which has created disaffection between the governors, the Senator Abdullahi Adamu led NWC and the Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council.

Details later….