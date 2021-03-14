36 years after, 14 princes jostle to fill vacant stool of Long Kwo in Plateau

Following directive by the Plateau State Government to the kingmakers to fill the vacant stool of Long Kwo in Qua’Pan local government area of the state which has been vacant since 1988, no fewer that 14 princes have indicated their interests to occupy the stool.

Plateau State Government last week through the State Ministry of local government and Chieftaincy Affairs after a meeting with the kingmakers announced Thursday 18th March, 2021 for the selection of Long Kwo, a second class traditional stool which became vacant 36 years ago after the demise of Miskom Miskoom Hoomkwap Sule II in July 1988.

A source close to the local government revealed that close to 14 princes from four ruling houses of Kaskang, Lakwaram, Npoema and Nuku have indicated their interests in the gun for the stool adding that there have been underground moves by them to position themselves ahead of others.

Some of those who have indicated their interests are Miskoom Larry Peters Bawa, a businessman and an Executive Director of Duncan Group of Companies and Chairman Lamebakena Properties, Ghana; Miskoom Hubert Isa, a retired seasoned civil servant; Miskoom Cornelius Shekarau, a former banker and business man; Miskoom Danladi Nkup, a farmer and Miskoom John Aloko, a retired civil servant.

Other frontliners are Ambassador Yahaya Kwande, former Nigerian Ambassador to Switzerland, whose ambition to occupy the seat was thwarted in 1990 because of procedural lapses in his selection; Miskoom Linus Layi Anden, the immediate past acting General Manager of Plateau Express Services Ltd; Colonel Fidelis Attahiru, a retired army officers, now a businessman, Casmier Angulu, a retired civil servant and Hycent Isa Wambai, a farmer.

It was gathered that whoever emerges on Thursday this week shall become the 27th Long Kwo of Kwo Chiefdom and expected to carry out a reform of the stool that has been vacant for 36 years and reunited at the princes from all the ruling houses.

Tribune Online further learnt that the kingmakers have gone into seclusion to avoid distraction and unnecessary lobbying while contestants have equally been talking with those that matter.

