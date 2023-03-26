Igbonaka Chukwu

The President of Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries Mines and Agriculture, Barr. Jasper Nduagwuike has said the chamber under the 16th Council is proud of how far they have come as it could only get better before the end of the year, adding that “a full exhibition centre will be standing on the trade fair ground”.

Nduagwuike who was speaking at the opening ceremony of the 34th Enugu International trade fair said the pavilion may not have been completed the way it was planned, but that any unbiased observer will congratulate the chamber for having come this far in spite of the most daunting challenges.

According to Nduagwuike, “It gladdens my heart that this occasion is holding despite the onerous odds that challenged it. These odds include the political situation in the country, the misadventure of the cashless policy which threw spanners into the works of every project”.

Barr. Jasper Nduagwuike also used the opportunity to turn the sod for the Enugu computer village, a multi-billion naira project guaranteed to change the landscape of Enugu and increase commercial activities to a level never before envisaged.

However, Nduagwuike said, “God who has been our help in ages past is still our hope for the years to come and I can assure you that things will always get better.

“So relax, network, consummate deals, and generally enjoy the ambience and hospitality of the coal city state. It is morning yet on creation day”.

The Fair billed to have commenced today only succeeded to take off today with most exhibitors yet to arrive while others are still setting up their stands.

Also in an address, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment in Nigeria, Adeniyi Adebayo who was represented by Sunday Jaja, Deputy Director, Multinational at the Ministry, said that the government of Nigeria has adopted policies aimed at promoting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in Nigeria.

Accordingly, the Minister said, “This sector currently represents 96 percent of the businesses in Nigeria and contributes 75 percent of national employment. This, growth in this sector is directly correlated with growth in the economy as a whole and in the level of employment throughout Nigeria”.

The Minister however congratulated the ECCIMA for organizing the 34th edition of the fair as it has witnessed tremendous improvement and introduced numerous innovations.

The Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) was established in 1963 for the promotion and protection of Commerce and Industry, as well as to represent and express the opinion of the business community on questions affecting Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture in Enugu particularly, South Eastern Nigeria as a region and Nigeria in general.





