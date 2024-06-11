Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu on Tuesday expressed optimism that Nigeria is on a journey to nationhood to manifest her greatness in all spheres of development.

Kalu’s assertion came on the heels of the silver jubilee celebrations of unbroken democratic rule in Nigeria.

It will be recalled that Nigeria returned to democratic practice in 1999 after a long period of military dictatorship and has successfully continued in that trajectory back to back.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Levinus Nwabughiogu, the Deputy Speaker said that the journey of Nigeria’s greatness is exemplified in the 25 years of sustained democratic practice that has ultimately returned the political power to the people, redefined leadership, restored hope and set the country on the path of rapid growth and development.

Acknowledging, however, some present challenges, Kalu called for a united action by every stakeholder in the Nigerian project to help realise the dreams of the founding fathers, expressing profound optimism of a brighter future for all and sundry.

The Deputy Speaker who is elated that Nigerians have ultimately embraced democracy and its ethos, urged the people to have confidence in the current leadership under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deliver the expected dividends.

He also reiterated the commitment of the House of Representatives and indeed, the National Assembly which he described as the fulcrum of democracy,

to good governance through the passage of people-oriented legislations.

Congratulating President Tinubu and the entire nation on this milestone, Kalu assured that Nigeria shall celebrate many more years of unbroken democratic rule.