Over N1 billion has been released by the Delta state government to the contractor handling the College of Health Sciences project at the Delta State University of Science and Technology, DSUST, Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.

The state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori disclosed this at the inauguration of the 4.04km Emevor-Orogun road Phase 1 on Tuesday assured that the health project would be completed by October this year.

The road has 5.555km accompanying side drains at Emevor community in the Local Government Area.

The Governor, who paid tribute to his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, under whose administration contract for the first phase of the project was awarded, appreciated the people of Emevor and Isoko nation for standing by his administration, assuring that they would not be disappointed.

Governor Oborevwori, who announced approval for the second phase of the project to the admiration of the people, also lauded the contractor, Emorock Construction Concepts, for a job well done.

Oborevwori said: “We have released over N1 billion to the contractor handling the College of Health Sciences project at the Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro. It is a big project and I can assure you that it will be completed by October this year.

“I must acknowledge and appreciate my predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, under whose stewardship the contract for the first phase of this road was awarded and construction commenced. I am proud to say that this road was constructed by an indigenous contractor who has delivered on the job.

“In line with my promise not to abandon on-going projects inherited from the previous administration, I came to inspect this project on the 8th of March and 8th of April to ensure that this phase of the road is put to use before the rains.

“It, therefore, gives me great pleasure to have completed this road, knowing how strategic and important it is to the people of Emevor and the surrounding communities. This is a testament that our MORE Agenda is on course. It is another promise made, and promise kept.

“With the completion of the first phase being 4.04 Kilometres, accessing our farms, markets and neighbouring villages will no more be a nightmare. I believe that the local economy and living standards of our people within this axis will henceforth improve.

“I have heard your request for the construction of the second phase. Be rest assured, with God helping us, we will construct the full length of the road which terminates at Orogun.”

He said when the full length of the road is completed, it would reduce travel time significantly around the corridor.

The member representing Isoko Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Jonathan Ukodhiko, and member representing Isoko North constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Bernard Odior, appreciated the Governor for all he was doing in Isoko nation, particularly on the establishment of College of Health Technology at Ovrode.

The lawmakers said the Emevor-Orogun road had been a great challenge to all Isoko people, assuring that the Isoko nation would remain loyal and committed to his administration.

The Commissioner for Works, (Rural and Riverine Roads), Mr. Charles Aniagwu, commended the contractor, for the timely and quality delivery of the project.

He said completing the entire stretch of the road to Orogun would complete the joy of the people.

Welcoming guests earlier, the President- General of Emevor Progress Union, Comrade Teddy Edoso, and Chairman, Delta State Hospitals Management Board, Dr Paul Oweh, thanked the Governor Oborevwori for completing the first phase of the road and appealed for the award of contract for the Phase 2 leading to the villages of Emevor and Orogun Town in Ughelli North Local Government Area.

They commended Governor Oborevwori for the appointment of indigenes of the community and for prioritising and expediting action on the road and pledged the total commitment of the Emevor people to the political aspirations of the governor.