Operatives of the Nigeria Police, Ondo State Command, have apprehended 24-year-old man, Pelumi Folorunsho, for allegedly sodomising his eight years old step-brother in Akure, the state capital.

Folorunsho was caught by neighbors while committing the act at his No 3, Odige Street, NEPA area of Akure metropolis, and was handed over to the security operatives.

The suspect was however, dragged before a Family Magistrate Court on a one-count charge of indecent assault.

While speaking in the court, the Police prosecutor, Martins Olowofeso, told the court that Pelumi committed the offence at about 3pm on September 16, 2023 at their residence.

According to him, Pelumi assaulted his step-brother and caused him harm by forcefully inserting his manhood into his anus.

He explained that “The defendant removed the victim’s trouser and forcefully inserted his manhood into his anus, when their parents were not around.”

He said, “That you, Pelumi Folorunsho, ‘m’ on September 16, 2023 at 3 pm at No 3a , Odige, NEPA area of Akure in the Ondo State Magisterial District, did indecently assault an 8-year-old boy, by intentionally penetrating into his anus with your penis, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 3(1) (a) of the VAPPLAW of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2021”.

The Presiding Magistrate, F.A. Aduroja, in his ruling, ordered the defendant to be remanded in police custody pending when judgment will be delivered.

Aduroja, however, ordered the defendant to clear bushes around the police station for two weeks and adjourned the case to October 5th, 2023 for judgment.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE