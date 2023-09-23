Nigeria Police, Federal Capital Territory Command, has cautioned residents of the nation’s capital against spreading false information about alleged disappearance of male organs in the territory.

According to the FCT Police Command, such rumours can lead to public anxiety and disrupt peace.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja, by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Commissioner of Police was quoted as saying: “An incident involving Rokeeb Saheed, who accused Lucky Josiah of causing his male organ’s disappearance, prompted this warning. After medical examinations, Saheed’s male organ was confirmed to be fine, and Josiah’s injuries were treated.

“In a similar development, following a distress call that a male adult, name unknown was being lynched by irate youth for alleged disappearance of the male organ of one John Ugwu ‘m’ 17yrs on 21/09/2023 at about 1940hrs, in phase 2 Gwagwalada.

“The Police operatives attached to Gwagwalada Police Divisional Headquarters swiftly mobilized to the scene, rescued and rushed the male adult to the hospital for medical attention, where he was later confirmed dead as a result of the severe injury inflicted on him on the pretext of a false allegation.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Haruna G. Garba, warns of stringent measures against spreading false information and urges the public not to resort to mob justice. The FCT Police Command is committed to preserving peace and security.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE