A 22-year-old woman, Miss Florence Vandi, tragically ended her own life in protest of her boyfriend’s death in the Girei local government area of Adamawa state.

Miss Florence Vandi, employed as a health worker at the Primary Health Care Centre in Girei LGA, Adamawa State, took her own life. Florence, originally from Michika LGA and residing in Viniklang, Girei Local Government Area, consumed a local substance suspected to be “ota piya piya.”

According to a statement by the PPRO of the Adamawa State Police Command, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, the 22-year-old passed away on December 12, 2023.

“The command received a report that a 22-year-old woman identified as Florence Vandi committed suicide by ingesting a liquid substance suspected to be ‘otapiyapiya.’

“The deceased made this unfortunate decision shortly before the death of her boyfriend, known as Nuhu Boniface, who passed away while receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

“Further investigation revealed that until her demise, Florence worked as a Health Worker at the Girei Primary Health Care Centre.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, expressed sadness over the incident and urged the public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands. He encouraged reporting any suspicious activities in their neighbourhoods to the police.”

