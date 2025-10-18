2027: Ogun PDP stakeholders endorse Olawepo-Hashim for presidency

The 2027 presidential race took a defining turn over the weekend as stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State formally endorsed Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim for his bid for the ticket of the party.

They said the endorsement marked the end of the era of “politics of entitlement.”

According to them, the endorsement, made under the aegis of the Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement (GHSM), positions Ogun as the epicentre of a growing South-West political reawakening.

The stakeholders added that the wave of his endorsement has already gained traction across Osun, Lagos, Ekiti, Ondo, and Oyo States.

Speaking after the adoption, Honourable Gbenga Idowu, State Coordinator of GHSM, described Hashim as “the bridge between the North and South” and “the most competent and credible alternative to the failed APC leadership.

“President Tinubu has failed both Nigeria and the South-West. What he promised as renewal has turned into national ruin. Inflation is at its worst, insecurity has deepened, and the people are hungry,” Idowu claimed.

He added that Ogun is joining the rest of the South-West to say enough is enough. It was here that Tinubu once said ‘Emilokan’ and God permitted it. Today, we are saying, ‘Baba, eti ja wa kule. Ni 2027, Gbenga ni o má gbe wa ga’, meaning, the feast is over; it is Gbenga who will lift us higher.”

The stakeholders hailed Hashim’s comprehensive $4 trillion economic blueprint, which emphasises industrial expansion, energy reform, agricultural value chains, and youth employment as pillars for national rebirth.

They also praised his integrated national security plan, which combines intelligence coordination, defence reform, and community policing to tackle insecurity holistically.

“Gbenga Hashim has a plan, not slogans. While others trade in political catchphrases, Hashim offers leadership with depth, clarity, and vision,” Idowu asserted.

The Hashim wave is already resonating across the South West, with similar endorsements emerging from PDP stakeholders and grassroots coalitions in Osun, Oyo, Lagos, and Ekiti, signalling what political observers describe as a “South West PDP rebirth” anchored on Hashim’s leadership.

“Gbenga Hashim is not in politics for ego or profit. He is here for the purpose to unite our nation, reform our economy, and restore the dignity of governance,” Idowu stated.

Olawepo-Hashim, a founding member of the PDP, businessman, and former presidential candidate, has in recent months emerged as a formidable national contender ahead of the 2027 elections.

Political analysts say Ogun’s endorsement marks a major shift in regional dynamics and could reshape South-West politics in the countdown to 2027.

