Zamfara: NBTE approves 12 vocational programmes for Almustaqil School of Technology

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has approved 12 Vocational training Programs to Almustaqil School of Technology and Vocational Training Centre, Kaura Namoda, in Zamfara State.

This was announced by the Director of Almustaqil School of Technology and Vocational Training,, Mohammed Nasiru Makwashe, on Saturday during the flag-off and orientation training at Kaura Namoda town, local government headquarters of Kaura Namoda, under the NBTE, TVET initiative programme in the state.

“This event marks a significant milestone in our collective effort to empower our youths, create self-reliant citizens, and promote sustainable technical and vocational development in our dear state and nation at large.

“Under the NBTE TVET Initiative Programme, our institution has been approved to offer twelve (12) trades, namely poultry farming, tailoring/fashion design and char maul making, catering and hotel management, hospitality and catering training, electrical installation and maintenance electronics, and computer operations, Social media, welding and fabrication.

“Other approved vocational training are plumbing and pipe fitting, carpentry and furniture making, automobile mechanic works, barbing and hairdressing, livestock farming, leather works/shoe making, solar installation and maintenance, beauty therapy,” he said.

According to him, the school is privileged to commence its training with two pioneer trades-poultry farming and tailoring/fashion design, which he said would gradually be expanded to include the remaining programmes.

In his remarks, the Emir of Kaura Namoda, His Royal Highness Sarkin Kiyawa Alhaji Sanusi Mohammed Asha, said the vision of the Almustaqil school is to build a model centre of excellence where creativity, discipline, and Innovation meet practical knowledge.

“We are determined to produce skilled artisans, entrepreneurs, and professionals who will not only be employable but also capable of creating jobs for others,” he said.

The Emir assured that all the trainers will be provided with both theoretical knowledge and hands-on practical training, guided by qualified instructors and supported with modern equipment.

He called on individuals, government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), private bodies, and politicians to collaborate with Almustaqil School of Technology and Vocational Training Centre in training their wards, beneficiaries, and members of their communities.

The Emir appreciated the efforts of NBTE for their foresight, guidance, and support toward the growth of technical and vocational education across Nigeria.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

