Tinubu is an angel sent by God to fix Nigeria — Yahaya Bello

Former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the “angel” sent by God to fix Nigeria.

Bello made the remark on Saturday during an endorsement rally for President Tinubu and Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo, which was aired on TVC.

He said, “We will not wait for God to send an angel with wings to fly into Nigeria to fix it. Did I tell you who the angel is? The angel is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. If you are waiting for that animation on the television, see an angel flying with a wing to come to Nigeria to come and fix it, you wait forever.”

Addressing supporters, Bello said Nigerians had long yearned for a “new Nigeria,” pointing to reforms such as the removal of the oil subsidy, the introduction of student loans, and the floating of the exchange rate as steps towards national renewal.

He urged citizens not to expect miracles, insisting that President Tinubu is already the “angel” working to fix the country.

He said, “Everybody continues to crave a new Nigeria, new Nigeria, new Nigeria. Before 2015, we said we wanted a new Nigeria where there would be no oil subsidy. We want a new Nigeria where there will be student loans.

“We said we want a new Nigeria where the exchange rate will be floated. We said we want a new Nigeria where there will be more money in the pockets of both the government and individuals. We said we want a new Nigeria where foreign investment will continue to flow in.”

Bello noted that although the government cannot repair every challenge at once, Tinubu’s administration is taking steps to address long-standing problems caused by years of decay.

He said, “Those of us and those of you who recognise that we are already in the new Nigeria, infrastructures are being fixed. Yes, no government can fix everything all at once because of the long years of decay in the system. It will take a while for anybody to be able to fix it. And Mr. President is fixing it, and he will fix it. We will support him to fix it.”

The former governor also stressed the need for leaders to leave behind meaningful legacies.

He said, “Going into the future, not only the 2027 election, not just his second term, we want a situation where Mr. President will leave his legacy behind, and people like us, people like you, and other well-meaning Nigerians will continue to uphold his legacy because leadership without legacy is zero. It’s as good as you never come to power.”

Reflecting on his own political journey, Bello added, “Today, I am happy. I feel fulfilled. This is my legacy. These are my legacies. Some of my legacies are watching me.”

