2027: Kwara South APC elders back Speaker, declare support for Tinubu, AbdulRazaq

The Kwara South Elders Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has endorsed the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly and the APC governorship candidate, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Salihu Danladi, as its preferred candidate for the 2027 governorship election, while declaring support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The caucus also called on aggrieved party members, aspirants and stakeholders across the state to put aside their differences and unite behind the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The position was contained in a communiqué issued after a meeting of APC elders, leaders and stakeholders from the seven local government areas of Kwara South Senatorial District: Ifelodun, Irepodun, Isin, Oke-Ero, Ekiti, Oyun and Offa.

The elders described the Speaker as a tested, trusted and competent politician with the capacity to sustain the achievements of the AbdulRazaq administration and take the state to greater heights.

They noted that his experience as Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly had demonstrated his leadership capacity, maturity and statewide appeal.

“We, the Kwara South APC Elders Caucus, hereby wholeheartedly endorse and adopt Rt. Hon. Yakubu Salihu Danladi as the Governorship Candidate of our great party, the APC, for the 2027 General Elections,” the communiqué stated.

The communiqué, signed by the Chairman of the Kwara South APC Elders Caucus, Hon. Engr. Benjamin Oyeyemi, on behalf of the elders, leaders and stakeholders, also passed a vote of confidence in Governor AbdulRazaq over what it described as his visionary leadership and infrastructural transformation of the state.

The caucus commended the governor’s interventions in education, healthcare, road infrastructure and youth empowerment, saying the administration had delivered visible dividends of democracy across Kwara South and other parts of the state.

It urged AbdulRazaq to remain focused and provide the necessary leadership to ensure the APC’s success in the forthcoming elections.

On the party’s internal affairs, the elders declared that the time for internal disagreements and political wrangling was over, insisting that collective interest should take precedence over individual ambitions.

“The time for internal wrangling is over. No individual ambition is bigger than the APC,” the communiqué stated.

It appealed to aggrieved members to return to the party fold, embrace reconciliation and work with other stakeholders to secure victory for the APC in 2027.

The elders also reaffirmed their loyalty to President Tinubu and his Renewed Hope Agenda, pledging to mobilise support across Kwara South for his re-election and the victory of other APC candidates.

“We will deliver Kwara South overwhelmingly for the President and for all APC candidates in 2027,” they declared.

Addressing party members and residents of the senatorial district, the caucus urged youths, women, traditional stakeholders, artisans and other supporters to remain committed to the APC, warning against allowing the area to become a theatre of political division.

It also called on security agencies to sustain efforts to protect lives and property across Kwara South, expressing optimism that the state would witness greater development under the APC.

Reaffirming its position, the caucus declared its support for AbdulRazaq and Danladi, describing both leaders as central to the party’s political direction ahead of the 2027 elections.

The elders called for unity among APC members, insisting that a united party remained essential to its electoral prospects in Kwara State.