Presidential candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) for the 2027 general elections, Donald Duke, on Tuesday defended his leadership credentials, saying his record as governor of Cross River state (1999-2007) demonstrates a commitment to building strong institutions, promoting merit and leaving public office better than he met it.

Duke said if elected president in 2027, his administration would break with the culture of political patronage by appointing competent and capable Nigerians to key positions in government.

“My record speaks of my intention to leave a place better than I met it.

“Politics ends after the election. Governance begins with assembling the best hands to move the country forward.

“It’s not those who rallied around you during the campaign that should determine the quality of governance. Politics is over; governance is about getting the best team. Every appointee must have one creed: leave the country better than you met it,” he said.

Duke argued that Nigeria’s current challenges require visionary leadership capable of putting national interest above partisan considerations. He added that rebuilding public institutions remains critical to restoring citizens’ confidence in government and repositioning the country for sustainable development.

He also renewed his call for comprehensive economic reforms, including a redesign of Nigeria’s financial system to encourage productivity, lower the cost of borrowing and stimulate private sector growth.

He criticised high interest rates, rising public debt and what he described as misplaced government spending, insisting that greater investments should be channeled to electricity, agriculture, healthcare, education and the judiciary to drive economic growth and improve citizens’ welfare.

“There should be reforms in revenue generation, energy policy and the justice system. Nigeria possesses the human and natural resources needed for rapid transformation if managed with discipline, competence and accountability,” he stated.

He challenged Nigerians to judge his presidential bid not by campaign promises but by his record in public office.

“Voters had every right to examine my performance as governor before deciding whether I deserve their support in the 2027 presidential election.

“Political campaigns often produce attractive promises that disappear after elections, but my record offered Nigerians something more concrete to evaluate. Voters should ask candidates what they had previously accomplished when entrusted with public responsibility.

“Experience in government should matter because the presidency involves making complex decisions, managing scarce resources and translating policies into practical results,” he said.

Duke added that his administration in Cross River provided him with experience in governance and a clearer understanding of what government could achieve when leadership had a defined vision.

He said his record should therefore form part of the basis on which Nigerians assess his suitability for the presidency.

The PRP candidate added that he was not returning to the presidential race merely to make promises. Rather, he said, Nigerians should examine his previous record, his ideas and his understanding of the country’s problems.

Duke argued that Nigeria did not need leaders who simply made ambitious declarations during election campaigns.

“Nigeria needs leaders capable of implementing policies and making difficult decisions after assuming office. Voters should therefore demand evidence from all presidential candidates.

“What have you done before?” should be one of the key questions Nigerians ask politicians seeking their votes,” he said.