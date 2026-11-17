Former Secretary to the Anambra State Government (SSG), Mr Oseloka Obaze, on Tuesday, alleged that some powerful figures within the All Progressives Congress (APC) are allegedly plotting to use the judiciary to disqualify the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Peter Obi, ahead of the January 16, 2027 general elections.

Also marked out to be tapped into the evil scheme are Obi’s running mate, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso, and other candidates of the party.

Obaze raised the alarm in a statement titled, “Plan to End Obi’s Candidacy by Subterfuge: An Invitation to Anarchy.”

He alleged that the plan was aimed at preventing the opposition candidates from participating in the elections through judicial manoeuvres.

He said, “We have credible intelligence that some hawks within APC’s corridors of power are scheming to use the judiciary to truncate Obi/Kwankwaso candidacy and that of most NDC candidates.”

According to him, the alleged scheme could involve exploiting technicalities in judicial rulings, including a possible Supreme Court decision, to stop

the NDC Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, and other candidates from contesting the elections.

Obaze warned that, “In the National Interest, this MUST NOT happen under any guise.”

While describing the scheme as a precursor to a wider political scheme, the former SSG linked the alleged plot to recent judicial developments involving the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

According to him, the alleged plan was to have Atiku restored to the presidential contest by the Court of Appeal, only for the Supreme Court to deliver a post-election judgment nullifying his candidacy should he win.

He said, “The plan is to have Atiku Abubakar restored to the race by the Court of Appeal, only for the Supreme Court to deliver a post-election judgment nullifying his candidature should he win “

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Obaze further expressed worry over the recurring reassignment of politically sensitive cases involving opposition parties to a particular group of judges in Abuja.

He alleged that the proposed judicial manoeuvre was intended to exclude Obi from the race, discourage voter participation in the South and give the governors an advantage in pursuing their political objectives.

“Nigerians are already witnesses to the evolving practice of reassignment of politically sensitive matters involving opposition parties to a recurring group of judges in Abuja,” he said, warning that taking the practice further could have “dire consequences,” he noted.

Speaking on Obi’s candidacy, Obaze alleged that some Southern governors were becoming apprehensive about their ability to deliver the votes they had promised President Bola Tinubu, particularly in the South-East, South-South and South-West.

He claimed that the governors’ expectation of securing at least 25 per cent of the votes for Tinubu in the three geopolitical zones was becoming increasingly difficult with Obi in the presidential contest.

“The governors feel that their collective plan to guarantee at the minimum 25% of the votes to the president in the South-East and most parts of the South-South and South-West is unraveling fast and will be impossible to achieve with Peter Obi on the ballot.”

Obaze, who also challenged the APC to face opposition candidates in a free, fair and credible election rather than resort to judicial manipulations, pointed out that, “APC apparatchiks who boast of having 31 governors in their corner should have the courage to face the opposition candidates in a free, fair, and credible elections, rather than resort to judicial manipulation and political subterfuge.”

The NDC chieftain cautioned those behind the alleged destabilization plot not to test the resolve of Nigerians, adding that any attempt to manipulate the electoral process could plunge the country into anarchy.

“Nigerians are watching, and watching very keenly! And the world is also watching Nigeria,” he said, expressing optimism that the country would overcome its challenges,” he stated.

“Those agents of destabilization plotting this dangerous assault on our democracy are hereby advised to perish the thought of testing the resolve of the Nigerian people,” he added.