The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Digital, Information Communication Technology, and Cybersecurity, Hon. Adedeji Dhikrullahi Stanley Olajide Odidiomo, has called on the Federal Government to establish a dedicated, standalone Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and domesticate the structure across all 36 states of the federation.

Speaking on Tuesday on the sidelines of the ongoing 2026 World e-Parliament Conference in Brussels, Belgium, co-hosted by the European Parliament and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the two-term federal lawmaker representing Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West federal constituency of Oyo State, stated that decoupling core ICT governance from competing mandates is essential for Nigeria to keep pace with global digital transformation.

Hon. Olajide, who is also the Oyo South senatorial candidate of the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) ahead of the 2027 general elections, noted that Information and Communication Technology has firmly replaced crude oil as the primary driver of modern economies and public service delivery.

While acknowledging ongoing digital initiatives under the expanded Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, which oversees agencies such as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), and the National Data Protection Commission (NDPC), the lawmaker observed that bundling core infrastructure with larger economic portfolios risks diluting executive focus on foundational deficits like broadband expansion, cybersecurity, and e-governance.

Citing international administrative models where governments maintain specialized ICT ministries to prevent mandate creep and clarify regulatory boundaries, such as Egypt, Namibia, India, the Philippines, and Saudi Arabia, Hon. Olajide argued that a standalone ministry would ensure laser-focused technical execution.

“ICT drives the world today; it is undeniably the new oil,” the lawmaker stated.

“As the Giant of Africa, Nigeria cannot afford to remain on the sidelines of the global digital revolution. Witnessing firsthand at the World e-Parliament Conference how developed nations are leveraging digital transformation to develop democratic institutions, it is clear that Nigeria must act decisively to stay at par with the rest of the world.”

Beyond federal restructuring, the House committee chairman emphasized that true national digitization cannot be driven from Abuja alone, urging state governors and state houses of assembly to establish dedicated Ministries of ICT across all 36 states.

According to him, sub-national domestication will accelerate grassroots digital literacy, streamline state-level e-governance, eliminate right-of-way bottlenecks hindering fiber optic deployment and empower local technology ecosystems across both urban centers and agrarian communities.

Participating alongside global parliamentarians and technology experts under the conference theme, “Advancing democracy and strengthening parliaments through digital transformation,” Hon. Olajide stressed that institutionalizing specialized ICT governance from the federal level down to the states is vital to harnessing Nigeria’s youth population, attracting foreign direct investment, and future-proofing the nation’s democratic and economic architecture.