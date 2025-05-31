2027: Cross River APC NASS caucus endorses Tinubu, Otu

The Cross River State Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the National Assembly has expressed its support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Bassey Otu to seek second terms in the 2027 elections.

Senator Eteng Williams (Cross River Central), the leader of the Cross River APC NASS caucus, announced the endorsement during a press conference in Calabar on Thursday, representing a group that includes two senators and seven members of the House of Representatives.

Williams highlighted Tinubu’s infrastructural and economic initiatives, such as the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway, a student loan scheme, and efforts in debt management, as justification for their support.

He also commended Otu for his developmental efforts, enhanced security, and governance improvements in the state.

“We fully endorse President Tinubu as APC’s exclusive candidate for 2027. His initiatives, such as reforms in the oil sector, illustrate strong leadership,” Williams stated.

Regarding Otu, he remarked, “In just two years, the governor has excelled. With advancements in infrastructure and security, Cross River is evolving into a prime investment hub. We implore the APC to avoid stressing him with primaries—he should be the only candidate.

“We, your representatives, believe that the Governor and Deputy Governor have performed admirably and deserve to continue their roles. Given the recognition he received from the Independence newspaper and the widespread support from Cross Riverians and Nigerians, it’s clear he should have another term.”

The Cross River APC NASS caucus pledged to mobilise support for both leaders ahead of the elections.

The NASS members present for the endorsement included Hon. Emil Inyang (Akamkpa/Biase), Hon. Bassey Akiba (Calabar Municipal/Odukpani), Hon. Victor Abang (Boki/Ikom), Hon. Alex Egbonna (Yakurr/Abi), Hon. Mike Etaba (Obubra/Etung), Hon. Joseph Bassey (Akpabuyo/Bakassi/Cal South), and Hon. Peter Akpanke (Obanliku/Obudu).

Additionally, Senators Asuquo Ekpenyong (Cross River Southern senatorial district) and Eteng Williams (Cross River Central senatorial district) were also present.

