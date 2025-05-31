Gombe State Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Engr Dr Usman Maijama’a Kallamu, has assured the people of the state that Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s administration will continue to work and provide the dividends of democracy until its final day in office.

Speaking to journalists in Gombe on the sidelines of the administration’s six years in service, the Commissioner emphasised that all ongoing projects would be completed and commissioned for the benefit of the people.

Usman Maijama’a Kallamu highlighted the Governor’s exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to development, peace and unity in the state. He particularly praised Yahaya’s efforts in fostering peace among the diverse population of Gombe State.

According to him, “Governor Inuwa Yahaya has demonstrated exceptional leadership, prioritizing development, peace, and unity in Gombe State. His efforts to promote peace and unity among the diverse population of Gombe State have been remarkable, and his administration has worked tirelessly to foster a sense of unity and cooperation among the state’s lawmakers and citizens.”

He stressed that, “The Governor’s harmonious relationship between the Muslim and Christian communities has been notable, and his leadership style has been described as exceptional, prioritizing development and peace.”

The Commissioner added that, “The Governor’s administration has completed various road projects and initiated construction of roads in rural areas, improving access to basic amenities and boosting economic activity.”

“This has had a significant impact on the lives of Gombe residents, who can now access basic necessities and engage in economic activities with ease. The governor’s commitment to infrastructural development has been unwavering, and his administration’s efforts in this area have been commendable,” he added.

Usman Maijama’a further stated that, “The administration has also implemented programs to support farmers, providing modern techniques and resources to increase food production and enhance food security.”

According to him, “This has contributed to the state’s economic growth and development, and has helped to improve the lives of farmers and their families. The governor’s commitment to agricultural development has been notable, and his administration’s efforts in this area have been impactful.”

The Commissioner added that, “The Governor’s administration has taken steps to address insecurity, collaborating with the federal government to enhance security measures and create a safe and stable environment for residents.”

He stressed that, “This has helped to promote economic activity and development, and has improved the overall quality of life for Gombe residents. The governor’s commitment to security has been unwavering, and his administration’s efforts in this area have been commendable.”

He further stated that, “Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s leadership style has been described as exceptional, prioritizing development and peace. His administration has made significant investments in human and capital development, and has worked tirelessly to promote economic growth and development. The governor’s commitment to good governance has been notable, and his administration’s efforts in this area have been impactful.”

According to him, “The ongoing construction of Gombe State’s three arms complex is a testament to Yahaya’s commitment to good governance and institutional development. This project will further enhance the state’s institutional framework and promote development and progress.”

“The Governor’s vision for a prosperous and peaceful Gombe is clear, and his leadership will undoubtedly guide the state towards a brighter future,” he added.

He stressed that the Governor’s administration would continue to prioritise development, peace and unity, guiding Gombe State towards sustained progress. He said, “With Governor Yahaya, Gombe State will continue on the path of development and progress, and the people of Gombe State look forward to continued growth and prosperity under his leadership.”

“Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s six years in office have been marked by significant achievements, and his administration has made notable progress in various sectors. The governor’s commitment to development, peace, and unity has been unwavering, and his leadership style has been described as exceptional,” he added.

According to him, “The people of Gombe State are proud of the progress that has been made, and look forward to continued growth and development under Governor Yahaya’s leadership.”

The Commissioner added that, “The people of Gombe State look forward to continued development and progress under Governor Yahaya’s leadership, and are confident that the state will continue to thrive and prosper under his guidance.”

He concluded that, “With Governor Inuwa Yahaya at the helm, Gombe State is poised for even greater growth and development, and the future looks bright for the state’s residents.”

