Why I blame my absence for my wife’s death — Pastor Kumuyi

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, has revealed how he holds himself partly responsible for the death of his first wife, Abiodun Kumuyi, attributing the loss to his absence from home on the day she passed.

Speaking during the Global Workers’ Conference at the Deeper Life International Conference Centre, Kumuyi recalled the painful experience of losing his wife while he was away ministering at a church retreat.

Abiodun died on April 11, 2009, at the age of 57, following a brief illness. The couple, who married on September 13, 1980, shared 28 years together and had two children: Jeremiah and John.

“I was preaching here on Saturday, 11th April 2009, and the devil worked on my absence. My wife was at home because she had a challenge. I was driving out, the devil came, but I did not remember to close the spiritual door that nobody will sneak into that place (his house) and when I finished the Faith Clinic that morning, I received a message that my beloveth wife was gone,” he said.

“I ran to IBTC (home); I saw it had happened and I met some people there; they were praying and the Lord assured me that I should let it go, let that go, don’t bother about it,” he added.

Despite the personal tragedy, the holiness preacher said he resolved not to dwell in sorrow but instead channel his pain into furthering his global evangelical efforts.

He described his next phase of ministry as a form of “revenge” against the devil, ensuring such a tragedy would never repeat itself in his life or household.

“I let it (his wife’s death) go, but from that day, I said ‘that one happened, this other one will no more happen,’” Kumuyi said.

“Since that time, for me to revenge on the devil, I have gone to many places since she left, I have covered most of the local governments in Nigeria, I have gone to almost all the nations of Africa, I have gone to all the continents of the world, blind eyes have opened, deaf ears have opened, the lame had risen up and walk and now I am getting to another level, the dead has now been raised and so I have come to tell you, those that have gone have gone, water under the bridge that has gone is gone, all that has gone has gone, now in your family you will be in charge.

“Anywhere I go, now I will be in charge. Nothing will be allowed to steal anything away,” he declared.

Kumuyi later remarried on October 13, 2010, in London.

