Oyo APC threatens to sanction members over alleged anti-party activities

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has threatened to sanction any of its members found to be involved in anti-party activities.

This warning follows media reports in which two party leaders (names withheld) were said to have spoken highly of Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration in a manner suggestive of close ties with the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Wednesday, the party’s Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, stated that Oyo APC would no longer tolerate acts of disloyalty, sabotage, and indiscipline by members and stakeholders who, according to him, are driven by selfish interests and shortsightedness.

“But for selfishness and poor orientation borne out of indiscipline and shortsightedness, no reasonable member of the APC would turn himself into a propaganda tool for the current PDP administration, which has mortgaged the future of unborn generations by wasting enormous resources on frivolities and inanity over the last six years. We find the conduct of the culpable individuals highly reprehensible and irresponsible, especially considering that both still claim to be chieftains of our great party.”

“For the record, Oyo APC has endured enough sabotage, conspiracy, and disloyalty from supposed members. The current leadership is now ready to wield the big stick against recalcitrant individuals whose aim is to throw the party into disarray at critical times. The Olayide Abas-led state executive, alongside other relevant stakeholders, has done a great deal in pursuing genuine reconciliation and stability, with evident positive outcomes. Now that more eminent citizens are joining Oyo APC in large numbers, anyone attempting to derail our progress will be treated as an enemy of the state.”

“We have carried out due diligence and established that some individuals parading themselves as APC chieftains have recently worked for the PDP without any justifiable reason. However, we will engage them as democrats, in case they were either misinformed or misrepresented, as some believe.”

“That said, every member of our great party is expected to align with Project 2027, which is aimed at delivering Oyo State wholly to the APC in the next general election.”

