Expert harps on real value delivery, cost saving in effective project management

Renowned project management expert, Oluchi Alapini, has said that effective project management is no longer just about meeting deadlines, but about delivering real value, saving costs, enhancing quality, and improving customer satisfaction while keeping teams engaged and empowered.

Alapini stated this, while speaking with newsmen in Lagos, noting that in an era where operational efficiency determines competitive edge, the need to set new standards with a forward-thinking approach that prioritizes innovation, agility, and collaboration had become imperative.

The renowned project management expert highlighted how her project management model, built on the foundation of agile principles, data-driven decision-making, and advanced technology had consistently delivered results across complex projects, positing that such strategy “focuses on streamlining operations, eliminating inefficiencies, and aligning every project with overarching business objectives.”

This was just as she noted that her own approach integrates AI-powered project tools, cloud-based platforms, and automated workflows that enhance visibility, improve resource allocation, and accelerate decision-making, adding : “With real-time analytics, teams are better positioned to track progress, identify risks early, and adapt swiftly to changing conditions.”

Alapini, while emphasizing the need for robust stakeholders’ engagement, which she said was crucial, pointedly declared that clear communication and collaborative leadership were non-negotiables.

According to her, such approach keeps everyone aligned, motivated, and focused on shared outcomes, just as equally emphasized on need for continuous learning and feedback to “drives ongoing improvements.

“Emphasis on continuous learning and feedback loops also drives ongoing improvements. By leveraging performance metrics and post-project reviews is a way to ensure that each project becomes a stepping stone to long-term growth and organizational maturity,” Alapini stated.