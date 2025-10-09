2026 budget: Makinde pledges people-centered governance in Oyo

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to a people-centered budgeting process aimed at sustaining inclusive growth and empowering citizens across the state.

He also pledged inclusion of pensioners welfare, social development, and grassroots priorities in upcoming budget.

Makinde made this known at the 2026 Budget Stakeholders’ Consultative Meeting, held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

The forum, which marked the seventh edition since the inception of his administration, brought together diverse stakeholders from across the state to present their needs, priorities, and expectations for consideration in the forthcoming budget.

In his address, Governor Makinde stressed that empowering citizens remains a key strategy in tackling poverty and promoting sustainable development.

“When our people are empowered, they can rise above poverty and, in turn, contribute meaningfully to the development of their communities. That is the foundation of our people-centered approach,” he stated.

The Governor further assured that the proposed national minimum pension for Oyo State pensioners will be fully captured in the 2026 budget, alongside other social welfare programs under the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion.

He noted that his administration has elevated the standards of governance in Oyo State, such that the people, not entitled politicians, will determine his successor based on competence and performance.

Delivering the welcome address, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Professor Musibau Babatunde, described the consultative meeting as a vital platform for strengthening collaboration between government and stakeholders. He emphasized that this participatory process has played a significant role in improving the state’s budget performance and project implementation over the years.

The Chairman, House Committee on Budget, Finance and Appropriation, Hon. Sunkanmi Babalola, reaffirmed the legislature’s partnership with the executive arm in ensuring that citizens aspirations are adequately reflected in the 2026 budget.

Also speaking at the event, the Director-General, Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission, Dr. Seye Oyeleye, the Chairman, Ibadan North-West Local Government, Hon. Rahaman Adepoju, and the Lagos State NLC Chairman, Comrade Funmi Sessi, all commended the Makinde-led administration for its visionary leadership and the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning for maintaining a transparent, forward-thinking approach to economic planning.

Earlier, traditional leaders and community representatives, including Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, praised Governor Makinde’s developmental strides and used the occasion to highlight their priorities and expectations for inclusion in the 2026 fiscal plan.

Governor Makinde made it known that he is of the unwavering belief that inclusive dialogue and citizen participation are vital ingredients for achieving a more prosperous and equitable Oyo State.

