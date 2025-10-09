Education

Reps probe NECO’s budget implementation, IGR from 2023 to 2025

Kehinde Akintola
64,000 candidates sit NECO entrance exams into Federal Unity Schools

The House of Representatives on Thursday unveiled plans to investigate the budget implementation, internally generated revenues (IGRs), and virement activities of the National Examination Council (NECO) from 2023 to 2025.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national public importance sponsored by Hon. Amobi Ogah.

In his lead debate, Hon. Ogah underscored the need for the National Assembly or its committees to exercise their powers pursuant to Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to summon or request documents from any government ministry, agency, or parastatal.

“The House also notes that NECO, as an agency of government, generates IGR for the federation; it therefore behoves it to be accountable to Nigerians.

ALSO READ: Alleged $4.5bn fraud: Court admits WhatsApp chat as evidence against Emefiele

“The House is aware that in carrying out its mandate effectively, the National Assembly or the relevant committee must have access to the NECO’s budget/IGR performance and implementation from 2023 to date. It must also peruse NECO’s bank statements of account from 2023 to date. NECO must also provide evidence of remittance to the Federation Account for the same period (2023 to date).

“The House is worried that NECO is allegedly implementing its virement without the required legislative approval. If this is so, it is a flagrant violation of our constitution and inherent powers of this Honourable House as enshrined in it.”

To this end, the House mandated its Committee on Basic Education and Examination Bodies to investigate the alleged virement implementation by NECO for 2025, the budget and IGR performance from 2023 to date, and NECO’s bank statements of account from 2023 to date, and to report back to the House within three weeks.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Atiku Abubakar and Prince Adeyinka Alli Ekiti guber: Atiku meets ADC aspirant, urges citizens to embrace coalition party
Next Article Seyi Makinde, Governor Makinde Oyo 2027 Urban Day Grammar School (UDGS) water tank project ,Seyi Makinde, Makinde approving circular raod project, Alaafin on Makinde Seyi Makinde, International Tourism Summit 2025 Seyi Makinde, Ajayi Crowther University students Oyo students union lauds Makinde, Makinde renames Poly Ibadan , Oyo State governor, Makinde 2026 budget: Makinde pledges people-centered governance in Oyo

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×