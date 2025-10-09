Reps probe NECO’s budget implementation, IGR from 2023 to 2025

The House of Representatives on Thursday unveiled plans to investigate the budget implementation, internally generated revenues (IGRs), and virement activities of the National Examination Council (NECO) from 2023 to 2025.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national public importance sponsored by Hon. Amobi Ogah.

In his lead debate, Hon. Ogah underscored the need for the National Assembly or its committees to exercise their powers pursuant to Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to summon or request documents from any government ministry, agency, or parastatal.

“The House also notes that NECO, as an agency of government, generates IGR for the federation; it therefore behoves it to be accountable to Nigerians.

“The House is aware that in carrying out its mandate effectively, the National Assembly or the relevant committee must have access to the NECO’s budget/IGR performance and implementation from 2023 to date. It must also peruse NECO’s bank statements of account from 2023 to date. NECO must also provide evidence of remittance to the Federation Account for the same period (2023 to date).

“The House is worried that NECO is allegedly implementing its virement without the required legislative approval. If this is so, it is a flagrant violation of our constitution and inherent powers of this Honourable House as enshrined in it.”

To this end, the House mandated its Committee on Basic Education and Examination Bodies to investigate the alleged virement implementation by NECO for 2025, the budget and IGR performance from 2023 to date, and NECO’s bank statements of account from 2023 to date, and to report back to the House within three weeks.

