Insecurity: Kogi can never be safe haven for bandits, insurgents — Gov Ododo

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has said that under his watch, bandits and insurgent groups would continue to feel insecure in the North Central state.

Governor Ododo made the vow on Friday while speaking with journalists at the All Progressives Congress National Secretariat.

The Kogi State Governor, who noted that the influx of criminal elements into his state was due to its proximity to adjoining states, nevertheless maintained his pledge to make it uncomfortable for them to perpetrate their nefarious activities.

He said: “A state that borders this kind of numerous states, definitely, whether you like it or not, you experience one form of insecurity or the other. But what we are facing today in Kogi State and the country in general is something we can all join hands together to bring down.

“One, for example, in Kogi State, we have a lot of mineral deposits. We have over 32 mineral deposits in commercial quantity, but it has never worked for our dear state. In Kogi State, we have land—arable land—that is good for any kind of crops, but it has never been put to use.

“This is part of those things that constitute insecurity. And of recent, the influx of criminals—I call them criminals because a normal human being cannot stay in the forest—the influx of these criminals is the result of the pushback from the Northeast and Northwest.

“And let me tell you, security issues or security strategies are not discussed in public. But I can tell you, Kogi State is not a fertile land. It’s not a free destination for them to come and trade.

“We are dealing with them decisively. They are hearing it. We don’t make noise.

“They always come in their numbers, but they go in their zeros. They will come with their hands set ringing, but as soon as they step their legs in Kogi State, that number will never be available. We are dealing with them.

“We are very comfortable. We have signed to protect the lives and livelihoods of our people. And as such, that is what we are doing in Kogi State.

“So be rest assured that in terms of security, we are there.”

On his relationship with his immediate predecessor in office, Yahaya Bello, Governor Ododo restated his loyalty and described the former governor as the person who brought him into political limelight.

“Let me tell you, any river that forgets its source so soon will soon get dry. Where I was coming from, I made it a handbag to guide my conduct.

“And lastly, my boss, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, is just like a father. I was not born with a spoon.

“Where he picked me from, where God has used him to pick me from—that same point is still very fresh in me. When you see any child that says he’s going to get angry with his father, that son is a bastard. As far as I’m concerned, I have the capacity.

“I have developed that shock absorber to accommodate any form of rumour, lies, because that is where most people feed. But myself and himself, we are working so hard to block that source of light for some people. And I want to beg you.

“Yahaya Bello is my boss. He’s my leader. He’s my mentor.

“He can get angry with me as a father. Please, if you observe or you get a feel of my boss angry with me, please just go and plead with him on my behalf. But as far as I’m concerned, he’s a leader.

“I can never, and will never. And I want to appreciate Mr President.

“He supported me. He doesn’t know me from anywhere. But he sent his own support and that support, I’m holding it so dearly. That support is with meaning. When you see an elder extending hands of support to a child, it’s indirectly telling you to go and serve your people, to be committed to the service of humanity.

“I sincerely appreciate him. I will never disappoint myself. I will make him proud.”

