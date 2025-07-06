2025: 9 countries with nuclear weapons in the World

Nearly all the countries with nuclear weapons have started programmes to modernize nuclear warheads. They are literally keen about upgrading existing weapons and creating newer versions. Russia has the largest (4,309) stockpile while North Korea has the least (50).

Below are the countries with nuclear weapons in the world as listed by Fox7Austin:

1. Russia

Out of the countries with nuclear weapons, Russia has the largest. The country’s operational stockpile is about 4,309. For over a decade now, Russia has been modernizing its nuclear capabilities, which include nuclear-powered torpedoes, nuclear-powered cruise missiles, hypersonic missiles, and glide vehicles. Russia operates two types of nuclear bombers: the Blackjack and the Bear-H.

2. United States

The United States is working towards ensuring its nuclear programme is modernized. This means every nuclear delivery system will be replaced with newer versions. The United States has a stockpile of 3,700 of which 1,770 warheads are deployed and 1,930 are in reserve.

3. China

China keeps growing its stockpile of nuclear warheads more than any other country. Based on the report from Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), China now has 600 nuclear weapons. China has also continued to develop its new missiles and expand its delivery systems.

4. France

As a country with nuclear weapons, France has embarked on renovation (worth over a billion dollars) of an air base in remote hills in the east of the country that will harbour nuclear-armed bombers. The base would also keep a new generation of hypersonic missiles. The country currently has 290 nuclear warheads.

5. United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has decided to invest about 20 billion dollars in its nuclear forces. The warhead stockpile of the United Kingdom is expected to grow in the future, but currently 225. The country is also committed to building four new nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines.

6. India

India is another country trying to expand its nuclear arsenal. They have been developing new types of nuclear delivery systems. The country currently has an estimated 180 nuclear weapons. India is working with Russia to build submarine missiles and ships.

7. Pakistan

Pakistan currently owns approximately 170 warheads and has continued to gradually modernize and expand its nuclear storage. Pakistan’s weapons are stored separately from its missiles. They only assemble when it is required.

8. Israel

Israel is also one of the nuclear power countries, modernizing its nuclear storage. They are also upgrading their plutonium production reactor site at Dimona. Israel has its own nuclear weapons programme, but it is not publicised. They have about 90 warheads and enough fissiles to produce more.

9. North Korea

North Korea aims to continue reinforcing its military nuclear programme, which is part of the national security strategy. The country now has 50 warheads and adequate fissile material to produce more weapons. North Korea is embarking on a limitless expansion of its programme.