Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board has announced an extension of the deadline for the payment of the 2024 Hajj fare from 31st December 2023 to 31st, January 2024.

The new development is contained in a press statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Board Jibrin Usman Kodo, saying the Executive Secretary of the Board, Sheikh Mohammad Awwal Aliyu, explained that it was a follow-up to the extension nationally.

Consequently, the Executive Secretary said the decision is in line with the recent extension of the 2024 payment deadline by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) until January 31st, 2024.

He stated further that the extension of the deadline will afford more people the opportunity to participate as well as afford those who have made deposits the window to complete their payment.

The Executive Secretary assured that the Board is committed to ensuring a smooth and hassle-free Hajj experience for all Niger State pilgrims and is readily available to assist with any inquiries or concerns.

Sheikh Mohammad Awwal Aliyu stressed that with the extended deadline, the Board hopes to accommodate a larger number of pilgrims and would have ascertained the total cost of the 2024 Hajj fare as well as ensure that the spiritual aspirations of the Muslim faithful are fulfilled.

He added, “The Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board remains dedicated to providing excellent services and support to all pilgrims, as they embark on this significant religious journey.”

