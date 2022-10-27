2023: We have reconciled aggrieved APC members in North-West ― Salihu Lukman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Vice Chairman (Northwest), Salihu Lukman has said they have reconciled many aggrieved party members in the zone ahead of the 2023 general elections.

This was even as he admitted they are still others who have made up their minds against any reconciliation.

Speaking in a press conference in Kaduna, on Thursday, the APC chieftain noted that there are indicators showing that the party is waxing stronger and making progress in spite of the disagreements in some states in the zone.

He, however, affirmed that the leadership of the party in the zone will not relent in bringing aggrieved members to a roundtable, saying “we are working to ensure that all the challenges are solved before the 2023 general elections.”

The VP remarked that the states chairmen of the zone had briefed him about progress made in their respective states, in addition to the challenges which will be addressed soon.

Thus, he posited that few months ago, aggrieved members had returned to the party and willing to work with the party in their various states.

“There are indicators showing that the party is doing very well in the zone but as we approach the 2023 general elections, it has become important to take note of these indicators and the challenges, and see how we can unite the party more than ever.





“And to also adopt a method that will make the party more stronger in Zamfara, Katsina and other states in the zone.

“From the reports that we had received, our members are also ready to ensure that the party comes out victorious in the coming elections.”

While speaking he also said that in few days to come, the party will inaugurate its nortnwest zone presidential campaign team.