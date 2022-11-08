2023: Vote to free Nigeria from slave masters, Anglican Primate tells Nigerians

The Archbishop, Metropolitan, Primate of All Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba has charged Christians and Nigerians to participate in the upcoming election and vote in the right political office holders.

He charged Nigerians to vote for candidates that will free the country from the grip of slave masters and opportunists.

Speaking at the 2022 Divine Commonwealth Conference (DIVCCON), Primate Ndukuba also urged Christians to obtain their Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC) and retain it ahead of the 2023 general election.

“Once again, God is giving us another opportunity to choose our political leadership in the country. We urge every member of this church and indeed every citizen of Nigeria to obtain and retain your PVC, and update the same. Continue to pray for safety and security during this electioneering period.

“Do not sell your voters Card and do not let anyone buy your vote. Your vote is your power. Do the right thing by participating on election days.

“We desire the birth of a new Nigeria where every citizen belongs and can contribute to grow. Vote for integrity, respect for the rights of every citizen, the determination to free Nigeria from the slave masters and opportunists”, he said.

While alerting Nigerians that politicians will be desperate to win elections, the clergyman told voters to vote for candidates that will tackle security challenges and fight corruption truly, instead of using it to witch-hunt their opponents.

“Know that politicians will want to win by all means. Vote for the candidate that will have the political will to stand and do the right thing for the benefit of the people, our security and freedom, and our economy, and truly fight corruption and not use his power to hunt down their enemies and opponents.

“Vote for leaders who will not weaponize religion, tribe, poverty, and insecurity for their selfish political advantage.

“Determine to bring about a change in our suffering by voting the people who will truly represent the aspirations of the common people.

“Be part of the new dawn for Nigeria. We specially appeal to all our youth not to engage in political thuggery and violence. Work for peaceful election”, he added.

He said Nigerians are living in a very challenging time. Primate Ndukuba noted that perilous times and heightened insecurity, economic difficulties, afflictions, and battle are around the country.

He said God brought DIVCCON to bless the church, equip her and commission her as his agent of transformation.

In his Goodwill message, the President Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, commended the Anglican Communion for her steadfastness and prayers in this challenging time.





He also thanked the church for standing against immoral acts: same-sex marriage and homosexuality.

Okoh acknowledged that the divine purpose of knowing Christ and serving him together promotes peace and unity.

He assured that God was aware of the country’s predicaments and that as Nigerians submit to him in prayers and supplication, there will be a turnaround.

“Challenges the nation faces, with prayers can be subdued, in the name of Jesus, Nigeria shall rise again to be great and in its season of abundance,” he said.

The CAN President said the election of 2023 is a valid opportunity for Nigerians to turn around the fortunes of this country.

“It is important that we use our leadership positions to mobilize our members to come out on the days of the election to vote their candidates that can bring healthy balance in governance which will restore the confidence of the people in government.

“Proper political education will produce an informed electorate that will not vote out of primordial sentiments. All these can be achieved if the Christians in Nigeria speak with one voice and act together.

Okoh also said the church and religious leaders have critical roles as tolerance, brotherliness, peace, and unity need to be promoted.

He, however, appealed to the Anglican Communion to be more visible in activities of CAN, as their morale was spiritual and their experienced hands were needed.

In his speech, Delta Governor Senator Ifeanyi Okowa urged the church to pray fervently against negative vices planned against the country in any way.

Okowa who is the Vice Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said a praying church was a powerful church, that could cause a turnaround in any situation.

“We are gathered to pray for the church and nation; a praying church cannot get it wrong.

We cry on the name of the Lord to give us direction and take charge, God Alone knows what is best for the nation, and may his will be done, as we call in his name he will hear us”, he said.

