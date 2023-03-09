Clement Idoko | Abuja

AS part of its preparations for the seamless conduct of the forthcoming 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) has trained over 2000 proctors nationwide.

Registrar of JAMB, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, also used the opportunity of the training to carry out a review of the guidelines for proctors and other examination officials.

According to the board’s bulletin obtained in Abuja, the training which was virtually held simultaneously in three batches across the six geopolitical zones.

The training was part of the board’s efforts to equip all officials, particularly the proctors, on the rudiments of computer appreciation and measures to address any technical issues that might arise during the conduct of the examination.

According to the registrar the role of proctors in any examination is not to be taken lightly as they are critical stakeholders in the examination value chain.

“As a proctor, you need to see your role as a privilege, as you have been selected based on your perceived integrity and dedication to duty and I want to believe that you would see your job as a call to national service,” he said.

He explained that at any particular centre, the primary job of the proctor is to monitor candidates during the examinations, ensure that they follow all the examination rules and regulations, as well as prevent them from engaging in any form of examination misconduct and, if such were to occur, he is to promptly report such cases through appropriate channels.

He pointed out that the proctors, during the conduct of the examination represent the examination body, their localities, communities, or institutions as they are selected from contiguous tertiary institutions to the examination centre.

The registrar congratulated the proctors on their being adjudged capable of delivering on the crucial national assignment.





He noted that their appointment was based on the recommendations of the Chief External Examiners(CEEs) made up of vice chancellors, rectors and provosts across the country.

In his remarks, the chairman of the CEEs, Professor Mukthar Kurawa, expressed appreciation to the board for the opportunity given to them to serve the nation and pledged that the proctors would live up to expectations.

While putting the proctors through their roles in the administration of the examination, the chief technical advisor, Professor Bashir Galadanci, and the consultant, Information Communication Technology (ICT), Mr Damilola Bamiro, stressed that to ensure superlative success in the examination, the key word for everyone is vigilance.

Professor Galandanci urged the proctors to exercise a high sense of vigilance, integrity, honesty from the point of screening candidates’ examination slips for the purpose of checkmating any form of impersonation as well as monitor them to ensure they do not bring any prohibited item into the examination hall.

He stated that any candidate who does not comply with examination rules should be duly reported and that all examination officials must display a high sense of moral integrity, professionalism and familiarity with all the rules and regulations of the examination for them to perform their roles without any encumbrances.

