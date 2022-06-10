2023: Tinubu needs to close ranks with Osinbajo, aggrieved CPC, ANPP members to defeat Atiku — APC chieftain

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Ambassador Abayomi Mumuni has advised the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to close ranks with all the aggrieved members of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) and All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP).

Mumuni equally advised Tinubu to reach out to all aspirants who contested the recently held APC presidential primary election with him.

Mumuni, noted that this is necessary in order for Tinubu to defeat Alhaji Abubakar Atiku the presidential candidate of the main opposition political party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state recently won the APC presidential primary election after he scored a total of 1,271 votes, to defeat his closest challenger, former Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi who scored 316 votes and the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo who scored 235 votes.

Mumuni who contested gubernatorial election on the platform of CPC in Lagos state in 2011, in a statement made available to journalists on Friday through his media aide, Rasheed Abubakar, declared that it will be very difficult for Tinubu to defeat Atiku in 2023 if he (Tinubu) fails to reach out to the aggrieved and abandoned CPC and ANPP.

Mumuni who congratulated Tinubu over his victory, however, added that Tinubu needs Osinbajo to win more vote from his constituency, insisting that the former Lagos state governor cannot do it alone.

He said, “Mumuni has identified what the presidential flagbearer of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu needs to do to beat his leading challenger in opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

“I congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his well deserved victory at the presidential primary of our great party, the All Progressives Congress. For us who have been monitoring his political sojourn for a long time, Asiwaju has once again demonstrated his capacity and mastery of the game in the concluded primary.

“Mumuni advised the Jagaban to extend the olive branch to political actors that contested the primary with him in order to defeat the political warlord, Atiku. Now that the primary election is over, Asiwaju Tinubu must reach out to his fellow contestants and other relevant persons including the Vice President. Asiwaju needs Osinbajo to win more vote from his constituency. He cannot do it alone. He actually needs others to defeat his rival, who is also a political veteran.

“Extending communication to the aggrieved members and those abandoned in the defunct CPC and ANPP is also sacrosanct, for them to see reason in working with him. Politics, they say, is a game of number.

“With Atiku Abubakar, it’s definitely not going to be an easy ride for Asiwaju. He needs to also get it right in terms of choosing a running mate. Considering the northern politics, Asiwaju will need to extend his consultations beyond party politics for him to arrive at a formidable running mate with substance. The 2023 general election is going to be another watershed in the history of our nation. I wish our party resounding success.”