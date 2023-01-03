2023: The year of decisions

REGARDLESS of the optimistic declarations by a horrendously perverse officialdom, this is a critical moment for Nigeria and Nigerians. Vastly resourced in human and material gifts but criminally managed and mindlessly plundered, Nigeria, Black Africa’s most populous and arguably most notorious country, has been left in a prostrate state by generations of intellectually bankrupt, morally crippled, perennially uncultured, brazenly corrupt and totally visionless leaders. By making such an abundantly blessed country the global capital of poverty, out-of-school children, poor electricity supply and, not surprisingly, open defecation, the current crop of leaders have given enough indications of their poverty of ideas, intellectual constitution and moral make-up, and there is no reason to approach the future trusting in their best judgment. It is a gamble that the millions of long-suffering, hard-hit Nigerians trapped in appalling living conditions cannot afford to, and must not, take.

If only because of the horrors that dogged the outgone year as Nigerians struggled to feed and were preyed upon by terrorists of all hues, there must be a new national narrative this year. As Nigerians gradually end the New Year celebrations and resume work today, therefore, the dark and portentous auguries that hover over the country should compel serious reflections and a resolve to effect drastic, positive change in the national affairs. This is such an important year in the life of Nigeria and Nigerians that every conscious effort must be made to demand and effect a change in the lives of Nigerians so that they can go beyond the present unenviable status as mere statistics in official circles and become proud citizens of a country that cares. To make real, verifiable change in the lives of Nigerians is not difficult; it is the present ruinous system operative in the country where politicians habitually expect to buy and rob their way to power that has made official responsibility rocket science.

It is not an exaggeration to describe 2023 as a year in which Nigerians will either be made or marred. For as long as we can remember, we have maintained the position that there must be a new national ethos; one that puts democracy at the service of people and guarantees what the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, characterised as Life More Abundant. We have maintained that government and governance, although driven by humans who are by nature imperfect and have their own share of human foibles, must be a Ministry of Happiness for the people, one that enables them to live the presence with resolve and look at the future with hope. In specific terms, we have canvassed the need for a revamping of the leadership recruitment process in such a way that the role of money in influencing electoral victory is curbed drastically. We have not been persuaded to change our view that the present crooked leadership recruitment process cannot deliver the change that Nigerians need and thus the happiness they deserve to enjoy. We have, above all, harped on the need for a federation in which power is creatively decentralised and people can work out their own development taking congnisance of their culture, their resources and their worldview; a system that guarantees healthy competition, peer review and accelerated development.

Today, Nigeria is in a morass. Living conditions are deteriorating everyday for the vast majority of citizens and nothing seems to be working in the country. There is a dearth of good infrastructure, health or education and insecurity has taken over the land. These are all symptoms of a warped leadership cycle given that leadership decides and is key to the direction of any society. Unfortunately, however, the majority of voters are still largely uneducated and unsophisticated. Time and again, the vast majority of Nigerians are nose-led into their doom by political actors whose only interest is to obtain power and use it to feather their own nests. In this regard, the critical role of the civil society and the media in educating and enlightening voters cannot be over-emphasised. Civil society groups, journalists and opinion leaders must take up the mantle of educating and sensitising Nigerians to the task before them, which is dissecting closely and critically all those offering themselves for service in order to go for only the best of them. Nigerians must take this opportunity seriously and not allow it to go the way of the past endeavours in mediocrity. Besides, by the nature of democratic practice, political parties as institutions ought to play a great role in creating political awareness and purveying ideas in such a way that power is eventually given to candidates with the most compelling vision. This is not a theory: Nigeria once had parties such as the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), Northern Elements Progressive Union (NEPU) whose ideology was well known to the masses and whose manifestos even school children were conversant with.

This is an election year and must be approached as such. If Nigerians make poor choices, things will get worse. Nigeria may be the global poverty capital even though there is no reason for that to be the case, but things will get progressively worse if the power baton is not handed over to the right candidates: people whose pedigree and record of service even at private levels are not in doubt; people of sound character, robust intellect and honesty of purpose. Putting charlatans in office because of primordial sentiments will hasten Nigeria’s slide into oblivion. For Nigeria and Nigerians, this is not going to be just another new year; it is one with momentous opportunities to put the country on a new, positive and viable path. Ushering in visionary, competent and pragmatic leadership will infuse a positive sense of change into the country.

Nigerians must choose a new, vibrant set of leaders for themselves. It is what they choose that they get and live with. They must invest a lot into how they go about exercising the franchise. They need not vote just for the sake of voting, offering the country once again to vampires. This is the time to dig deep and choose on the basis of character and competence. The country needs a functional rebirth and Nigerians have the opportunity to set this in motion with the election of capable leaders to bring in and superintend over the rebirth in the coming elections.

