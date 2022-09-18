2023: Senator Remi Tinubu makes case for women, youths

Ahead of the official flag-off of campaigns, the wife of the All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate and Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, Oluremi Tinubu, has called for the integration of women and youths in the ruling party.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) is expected to make an official declaration on party campaigns for elective offices on September 18, 2022.

Tinubu made the call at the weekend in Abuja. Represented by Nanna Shettima, the wife of the APC Vice presidential candidate at an APC Summit, Senator Tinubu noted that women and youths are important to the political process and urged young members of the party to mobilise their peers for the success of the presidential campaign.

She said: “Right from the formation of the APC, young people have been at the forefront of promoting our party and our candidates. Even now, with campaigns yet to kick off, the youth energy can be felt with the many youth-led initiatives promoting the candidature of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“I hereby urge all our youth leaders and youth-focused support groups, many of whom are represented here today, to ensure that efforts to mobilise support for the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign are targeted at the grassroots – right from our polling units to our wards and local governments – as that is where the real voters are.”

Tinubu also appealed to the Youths to be discerning to make the right choices in the next general elections.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has a track record of uplifting and supporting young people, and I am confident that this will not change when he becomes President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Engage your peers so that they understand that the decision of who to vote for is one that must be taken seriously. Nigeria is too important to be left to people without sufficient experience, a clear progressive vision, and a verifiable track record of leadership that delivers meaningful results,” she said.