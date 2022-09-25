Zamfara: Bandits kill 15 worshippers in mosque

Latest NewsTop News
By Muhammad Sabiu | Kaduna 
ZAMFARA, Police arrest notorious bandit NaMaro

BANDITS have attacked a Jummat mosque in Ruwan Jema town in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killing 15 worshippers. 

This is coming barely three weeks after the terrorists attacked a Friday mosque at Zugu town in the same local government area where 45 worshippers were kidnapped. 

A resident of the town, Ahmed Bukkuyum, said the bandits hid their AK-47 inside their clothes and pretended to be worshippers. 

“They came to the mosque on motorcycles but nobody suspected that they were bandits. We thought they came to observe the weekly prayers,” he said. 

Findings revealed that as soon as the prayers commenced, the hoodlums opened fire at the worshippers.

In the process, it was said that 15 worshippers were gunned down, while many worshippers were said to have sustained injuries.

According to the source, the death toll could increase as there are many residents who are still missing. As of the time of filing this report, there is no statement from the state government or the police.

You might also like
Latest News

2023: Northern traditional rulers, retired military officers back Atiku

Latest News

2023 presidential election: God has not shown me winner —Pastor Kumuyi

Top News

Crisis hits APC over campaign list

Interview

Ayu never reached agreement to resign with anyone —PDP chair’s aide

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More