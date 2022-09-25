Zamfara: Bandits kill 15 worshippers in mosque

BANDITS have attacked a Jummat mosque in Ruwan Jema town in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killing 15 worshippers.

This is coming barely three weeks after the terrorists attacked a Friday mosque at Zugu town in the same local government area where 45 worshippers were kidnapped.

A resident of the town, Ahmed Bukkuyum, said the bandits hid their AK-47 inside their clothes and pretended to be worshippers.

“They came to the mosque on motorcycles but nobody suspected that they were bandits. We thought they came to observe the weekly prayers,” he said.

Findings revealed that as soon as the prayers commenced, the hoodlums opened fire at the worshippers.

In the process, it was said that 15 worshippers were gunned down, while many worshippers were said to have sustained injuries.

According to the source, the death toll could increase as there are many residents who are still missing. As of the time of filing this report, there is no statement from the state government or the police.