2023 Presidency: Gombe Governor endorses Fayemi

Ahead of the presidential convention of the All Progressives Congress,(APC) Gombe state Governor, Inuwa Yahaya has pledged the support of the entire Gombe delegates and government for the presidential ambition of his Ekiti state counterpart, Kayode Fayemi.

Incidentally, the Ekiti State Governor is the Chairman of the Forum of 36 States governors in the country, the Nigeria Governors Forum.

A statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by spokesman of Kayode Fayemi Campaign Team, Femi Ige, said Governor Inuwa Yahaya gave the pledge when he received the campaign team of the Ekiti State Governor in Gombe.

Governor Yahaya maintained that with governor Fayemi’s deep knowledge as the Chairman of the Governors’ Forum,

“he’s undeniably the best among the presidential aspirants who have been here and we will back you to the end.

“Fayemi has widely acknowledged experience, energy capacity, and deep knowledge. These are the qualities we need at this critical moment in Nigeria. My brother Fayemi, you have our support because we are convinced that Nigeria needs you. I have been encouraged by your consensus-building capabilities and I personally encouraged you to step out for the big job and I’m happy that you have taken up the challenge.”

In his response, Governor Fayemi thanked the Gombe governor and the delegates for the reception, promising not to take the endorsement and the love shown to him for granted.





Fayemi disclosed that his campaign, anchored on Security, Economy, Energy and Job Creation will be beneficial to all Nigerians, irrespective of their social status, religion and ethnic background.

“Any government who can successfully tackle this would have succeeded in bringing happiness to our country, discourage the urge to secede and addressing our perennial problem of youth restiveness. I believe I have the education, the energy, the capacity and the knowledge to tackle this myriad of problems” the governor added.

Continuing, Fayemi said he may not be the richest among the aspirants but “history has shown us that the richest or children of the richest has never ruled Nigeria.

“Tafawa Balewa was a teacher, Shagari a headmaster, Obasanjo had no money when he left prison, Umar Yar’Adua was a university teacher, Jonathan had no shoe and of course we know the background of our current president. What Nigeria needs now are education, capacity, energy, experience which I have in abundance.

“Nigeria needs a president who will make the Onitsha feel comfortable in Sokoto and the Kano man to feel at home in Ibadan or Awka. I feel this best describes me and I promise not to let you down.”