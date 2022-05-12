Mokelu, former Abacha’s minister becomes 27th APC presidential aspirant, picks nomination form

Former Minister of Information and Culture during the administration of late former Nigerian Head of State, General Sanni Abacha, Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu, has joined the long list of aspirants jostling for the number one seat of the Nigerian government, by picking the nomination and expression of interest forms of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

According to information made available by a member of his campaign organisation, Timothy Amah, Mokelu purchased the form at the Taraba Hall of the International Conference Centre, Abuja, while expressing optimism that Mokelu will emerge as the presidential candidate of APC due to his wealth of experience in governance and very rich political pedigree.

He further informed that Mokelu considers his Presidency as one that will apply the values of honour, character an integrity in the application of efficient and sustainable governance at all levels of government. He has the conviction that he is eminently qualified to take on the challenge.