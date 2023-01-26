2023 poll would be more critical than 1993 elections – Group

Ahead of Sunday’s deadline for collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), a group, Paradigm Leadership Support Initiative (PLSI), on Thursday, embarked on a rally around parts of Ibadan, to sensitise residents on getting their PVCs to vote in the forthcoming election.

Executive director, PLSI, Mr Olusegun Elemo said the group embarked on the sensitization campaign owing to its identification of the need for greater voter turnout in the 2023 elections which it described as more important than the 1993 elections.

Pointing to the fact that voter turnout in recent elections hovered between 30 and 35 percent, Elemo said the group is keen on having more than 50 percent voter turnout in the forthcoming election, with the first step being that most registered voters have their PVCs.

Elemo said: “The 2023 election is more important than that of 1993; the kind of social crisis we have on our hands today are more; the stakes are higher and there are more younger people in Nigeria today and many are leaving the country. We expect that more people will pick their PVCs and get ready to cast their votes in February and March.

“The 2023 elections are even more crucial than that of 1993 and the outcome of this election will determine what policy solutions will be deployed in resolving myriads of policy issues affecting our country at this critical point in our national life.

“Voter turnout across Nigeria hovered around 30 and 35 percent of registered voters in the last two electoral cycles and we certainly don’t want this to repeat itself next month.

“We will be happy to see 50 percent turnout and we will continue to sensitise citizens even after 29th January on the benefits of voting. While the benefits of collecting one’s voting card and voting during the election might not be tangible in the immediate, it will eventually determine the quality of life citizens enjoy in the long run.

“We are optimistic this initiative would assist to mobilise additional 20,000 registered voters to collect their permanent voter cards between 26th January and 29th January 2023 when collection is scheduled to end.”

The sensitization rally from Ashi Road to Iwo Road to Mokola, Jericho, Sabo, Sango, University of Ibadan saw members of the group pass the PVC collection message via one-on-one conversations and public address system.

Also speaking, Communication associate, Paradigm Leadership Support Initiative, Judith Nwokoro said just as the group called on the eligible electorate to get their PVC, it also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to see to the conduct of the free, fair and credible election.