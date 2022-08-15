2023: Police ask parties to submit campaign schedules

Police authority has asked political parties in Oyo state to submit their campaign schedules for adequate security plan.

It also urged them to eschew violence during the electioneering process.

Making this known in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, the Commissioner of Police, Adewale Williams at a parley with the Representatives of the registered political parties in Ibadan, said the request became imperative for the adequate security arrangement during the campaign.

The campaign schedule as demanded for, according to the statement, include dates and routes.

The statement read in part, “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued its timetable and schedule of Activities for the 2023 General elections heralding the Commencement of Campaigns by Political Parties in Public in accordance with section 94 (1) of the Electoral Act 2022.

“Consequent upon this, the Commissioner of Police, therefore, enjoined all the Stakeholders to embrace peace and shun acts capable of truncating the relative peace and tranquility enjoyed by residents.

“While highlighting measures already emplaced towards the realization of a hitch-free campaign period, the Commissioner of Police, advised the political parties participating in the general elections to submit details of its campaign schedule to include dates and routes for adequate security provisions.”

“Furthermore, the CP intimated the gathering that apart from regular high octane patrols across the length and breadth of the state, intelligence led stop and search and technological aided surveillance, the Oyo State Police Command has formed a special crowd control unit to cater to cases of crowd management before, during and after the campaigns.

“Penultimately, parents, guardians and leaders wielding various degrees of influence have been asked to prevail on their children, wards and proteges so as to avoid being used as cannon fodders by agents of mischief to disrupt the polity, as heavy sanctions awaits violators in accordance with the laws and statues of the land.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE