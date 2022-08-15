Resign as APC campaign DG, Middle Belt association tells Lalong

The Association of Middle Belt Ethnic Nationalities (ASOMBEN) has said it remains resolute in its call on the Director General, All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State not to take up the APC assignment.

National President, ASOMBEN, Sule Kwasau stated this against the backdrop of the apology issued by Lalong over his assertion that Pope Benedict supported his taking up the APC task.

Lalong’s assertion had drawn the ire of Christians for drawing in the Pope to defend his decision to take up the appointment.

Kwasau, in a statement, said Lalong’s apology had not assuaged its feelings about the governor taking up the appointment.

Kwasau said: “The apology is ok; those he tendered the apology to might have forgiven him but he made a blunder. The only way to assuage the feelings of the people especially his immediate constituency and Christians in the North is to relinquish that appointment of Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

“The challenges before him concerning this assignment are enormous. Though the assignment is not restricted to the North alone but as a common saying goes, charity begins at home, his acceptability in the middle belt is in doubt, the people are still livid over the decision by his party to run a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

However, a member of the APC, Prince Kunle Oyewumi has argued that Lalong enjoys a wide acceptance that will make the APC coast home to victory in the 2023 general election.

Oyewumi, who is also a member of the National Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), expressed the optimism that Lalong will work harmoniously with stakeholders and members of the party to guarantee the APC victory.

Oyewumi said: “The governor’s antecedents in the private and public spheres of life are a testament to his intellectual acumen, political dexterity and administrative prowess.

“The choice of Lalong is a positive development for the APC. I am optimistic with the support of Nigerians, the APC will come out victorious with Senator Bola Tinubu winning the presidential poll.”

