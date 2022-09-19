2023: PDP will unite, reclaim Nigeria’s lost glory ― Kwara Reps candicate

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for Asa/Ilorin West federal constituency in Kwara State, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Ajia, has expressed optimism that Nigeria will reclaim its lost glory if the PDP is voted into power in the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on the sideline of a prayer, organized to commemorate his 43rd birthday, Alhaji Ajia urged Nigerians to support the party and its candidates in the forthcoming general elections, saying that they would not be disappointed.

“The best is about to come. PDP can unite this country, bring back the economy, and bring back security. We can provide jobs for our teeming youths. Our women can be empowered. Insecurity can become something of the past if you support PDP.

“Moving toward the 2023 general elections, I urge all Nigerians to think deep and see where we are coming from and where we are today. Life is now meaningless under the APC government. We need to decide on the right thing to do. We all know what Nigeria was when PDP was ruling.

“We all know the rate of the dollars before they took over the power. How much was a bag of rice then? How much was garri and other foodstuffs? Today what is the cost of rice and other foodstuffs, and what is the level of insecurity? Can we travel by road with the rest of our minds? The answer is no.

“We have all seen where we found ourselves. I want to urge everybody that it’s not just by feeling the pain, we must all be ready to send out these bad leaders that brought us into this mess. We must send them out in totality. Don’t allow them to hide under the disguise of sharing money, APC is APC from beginning to end. Everything they can offer is what we are getting now.

“I want to urge Kwarans and Nigerians again, to think about those that go to the bed on daily basis without food, those who are sick and can not get good medical care, think about these and support our party, PDP. We have done it before and we will do it again.

“What was the level of poverty at that time? What was the inflation rate then? These are facts. The only alternative is PDP because we have done it before and we will do it again”

Ajia, who appreciated attendees at the prayer session for the show of love, especially, thanked the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulugambari; Chief Imam of Ilorin, Alhaji Mohammad Bashir Imam Imale and the former senate president, Dr Bukola Saraki.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





2023: PDP will unite, reclaim Nigeria’s lost glory