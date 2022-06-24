2023: Oshiomhole, Amaechi, Oyegun, others commend Northern APC govs for ceding ticket, congratulate Tinubu

Latest News
By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
Northern APC govs, Muslim/Muslim ticket, presidential candidate, presidential race, APC tickets in Benue, Ekiti aspirants threaten party, Audu emerges senatorial candidate, Ondo aspirants against process , imposition in Ekiti, Protest at APC Secretariat, 2023: Consider party interest above your personal interests, Oyo APC members urged, APC holds delegates congresses , APC aspirant inaugurates coordinators , Be fair to aspirants, Confusion over screening APC committeesConfusion over screening APC committees, Why we are supporting APC, APC group petitions Adamu, Only direct primaries will save APC, APC, Stella Oduah's defection, Oyo APC condemn attack, automatic tickets for non-inaugurated members, Presidential convention, Dont field unpopular presidential , APC denies purported, APC loses former LG boss in Oyo, APC makes u-turn, South-South unity assuring, Anambra APC picks 180 delegates for National Convention, APC convention, no confidence in Senator Akpanudoedehe, APC Convention: Chairmanship aspirant to pick nomination forms for N20m, Edo APC compensates non-inaugurated Assembly members-elect with automatic tickets, APC zoning arrangement, APC youths tackle Lukman over comments on Buni, APC Convention: North-Central to produce National Chairman, as Southeast loses Secretary to Southwest, Give us Dada as youth leader, Ondo Bye-Election: APC wins Akure Reps seat, Egbeda LG APC stakeholders, 2023: APC to swap offices between north, south in agreed zoning formula, Osun APC faction rejects, APC Executive, APC to boycott Bayelsa election, APC to ratify amended, Kwara APC chieftain battles, Enugu APC crisis deepens, inaugurates Oyo APC LG chairmen, Edo APC inaugurates SEC, Oyo APC inaugurates chairmen, Youths ask for more opportunities to serve, APC youths appeal to leaders, Sokoto APC crisis deepens, Anambra APC commends national, Lack of internal democracy, APC candidate to emerge , National Reconciliation Committee, APC reconciliation committee , APC has no candidate, Ekiti APC Primary, 82 youth groups endorse, Defectors were already expelled members, not Omo-Agege's supporters, Delta APC, convention in party's best interest, Leadership tussle rocks APC, APC releases schedule for February Convention, Kwara APC cautions Adamu-led, APC convention, APC govs decide convention, Kalus call for postponement, Oyo APC North America chapter, New faction of APC emerges, APC call Lagos continuity agenda, APC convention, We will intervene very soon, Factional APC caretaker committee, APC insists on going to court, Zamfara APC now rebranded,APC commences sale of forms, Oyo APC crisis continues, Protesters storm APC secretariat, No petition received in Ondo, Stalemate persists in Oyo APC , We didn't receive petition, No petition against Ekiti ,Fake delegate list, Factional Kwara APCnew date for aborted congress, publicity scribe commends members , Lagos APC releases list, Osun APC state congress, Edo APC holds congress, Oke-Ogun 1 zone, Be fair in your dealings, Abia APC would not, APC sweeps Plateau, Delta APC, Lagos appeal committee receives, APC state congress, LG Congress: APC inaugurates Appeal Committees, APC justifies rising external debt, APC LG congress, Plateau APC set, APC swears in 225 wards excos in Kebbi, Buhari administration has expanded, Health Emergency Trust Fund, Buhari's economic initiatives, Don't purchase forms, Ogun APC appeal committee, Court asked to stop, APC to conduct LGs', APC governors fault Southern , APC national convention, We are not recommending sharing, APC Enugu ward congress, Osun APC caucus raises, Water sector has received, APC keeps members, Lagos APC suspends former, APC explains heavy police, Oyo APC Ward Congress result, Ondo APC adopts consensus, stakeholders reject ward congress, No APC ward congress, APC ward congresses, Enugu APC ward congress, Buhari making frantic efforts, Interested members in Ekiti, APC wins chairmanship seats, Sokoto APC assures members, Buhari has revolutionised aviation , APC releases timetable, opening of factional state office, Kwara APC crisis:, APC chairman reiterates commitment, Lagos APC loses treasurer, No crisis in Ondo APC , APC shifts dates, Suspension of lawmakers

Certain chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the south-south geopolitical zone, have applauded governors from the North on the party platform who ceded the presidential ticket to the South on the eve of the party presidential convention.

A resolution read to newsmen on Thursday night at the end of the APC South-south Leaders meeting read by National Vice Chairman, South-South, Victor Giadom, commended the Northern Governors for taking patriotic steps to cement the unity of the country.

The APC chieftains further congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who emerged as the APC standard-bearer at the end of the Convention held at Eagles Square.

The resolution read in part:” South South APC Leaders met today, 23rd June,20222 and resolved as follows:

“To congratulate His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari for providing great leadership and a level playing field for the successful conduct of the national convention of the APC which produced the national and other officers of the party on the 26th of March, 2022. And the special national convention for the election of our presidential candidate, a convention rated as world-class by Nigerians and the international community.

“That we also congratulate our Northern Governors of the APC for the commitment to the unity of this country and the patriotism for which they demonstrated in ceding the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Southern part of the country.

“That we congratulate His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for emerging as the presidential candidate of our party and thank him for the steps he has so far taken to unite those that contested that election with him and to assure him that the South-south zone will support that ticket and ensure his victory come 2023.

“The South-south zone in that direction has resolved to work with him and the party to ensure victory in the 2023 general election.

“That we congratulate His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, our own son and former Minister for Transportation who came second in the presidential contest and for the party unity that he has demonstrated after the presidential primaries.


“We, therefore, urge all party members in South-south zone to embrace the presidential ticket of our party to ensure victory in 2023.”

Present at the meeting held at Kano Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja were Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo Agege; two-term Rivers State Governor and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; former National Chairman of the party, Odigie Oyegun; former Minister of Petroleum, Don Etiebet; former Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekeen Nabena; former Edo State governor, Professor Oserheimen Osunbor; National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka; former Secretary to Akwa-Ibom State Government, Obong Umanah Umanah, among others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports. Northern APC govs  Northern APC govs

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Northern APC govs  Northern APC govs

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP

You might also like
Latest News

I receive over 500 WhatsApp, text messages daily since Tinubu picked me as running…

Latest News

I am convinced APC will retain Osun ― National Chairman, Adamu

Latest News

Matawalle’s defection: PDP appeal suffers setback

Latest News

Ekiti poll: Poverty may erode gains of our democracy ― Segun Oni

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More