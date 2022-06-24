2023: Oshiomhole, Amaechi, Oyegun, others commend Northern APC govs for ceding ticket, congratulate Tinubu

Certain chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the south-south geopolitical zone, have applauded governors from the North on the party platform who ceded the presidential ticket to the South on the eve of the party presidential convention.

A resolution read to newsmen on Thursday night at the end of the APC South-south Leaders meeting read by National Vice Chairman, South-South, Victor Giadom, commended the Northern Governors for taking patriotic steps to cement the unity of the country.

The APC chieftains further congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who emerged as the APC standard-bearer at the end of the Convention held at Eagles Square.

The resolution read in part:” South South APC Leaders met today, 23rd June,20222 and resolved as follows:

“To congratulate His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari for providing great leadership and a level playing field for the successful conduct of the national convention of the APC which produced the national and other officers of the party on the 26th of March, 2022. And the special national convention for the election of our presidential candidate, a convention rated as world-class by Nigerians and the international community.

“That we also congratulate our Northern Governors of the APC for the commitment to the unity of this country and the patriotism for which they demonstrated in ceding the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Southern part of the country.

“That we congratulate His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for emerging as the presidential candidate of our party and thank him for the steps he has so far taken to unite those that contested that election with him and to assure him that the South-south zone will support that ticket and ensure his victory come 2023.

“The South-south zone in that direction has resolved to work with him and the party to ensure victory in the 2023 general election.

“That we congratulate His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, our own son and former Minister for Transportation who came second in the presidential contest and for the party unity that he has demonstrated after the presidential primaries.





“We, therefore, urge all party members in South-south zone to embrace the presidential ticket of our party to ensure victory in 2023.”

Present at the meeting held at Kano Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja were Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo Agege; two-term Rivers State Governor and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; former National Chairman of the party, Odigie Oyegun; former Minister of Petroleum, Don Etiebet; former Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekeen Nabena; former Edo State governor, Professor Oserheimen Osunbor; National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka; former Secretary to Akwa-Ibom State Government, Obong Umanah Umanah, among others.

