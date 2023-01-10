2023: Obi, Atiku, Tinubu others to attend NESG dialogue on economy

As part of its commitment to national development and its principle to provide an economic foundation for democracy, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) is set to hold a series of dialogues on the Nigerian economy with presidential candidates for the 2023 election.

The dialogue is expected to accentuate discussions on the roadmap towards an inclusive and prosperous Nigeria.

A statement signed by the CEO of NESG, Mr. Laoye Jaiyeola, said “Nigeria is at a decisive point in its history and as we countdown to the 2023 polls, it is critical, like never before, to nudge Nigerians towards making informed voting choices”.

NESG noted that the challenge before Nigeria, therefore, is to ensure the evolution of a process towards a leadership with a broad knowledge of the issues and the political will to steer the ship of the nation towards shared economic prosperity.

“In a bid to live up to our mandate to foster the establishment of an economic foundation for democracy, we will actively seek independent direct engagements with the presidential candidates on critical economic policy reform issues and prescriptions, in the national interest.

“The presidential dialogue series is geared towards sensitising stakeholders and citizens of Nigeria on peaceful, informed and accountable democratic participation and would provide a unique platform and opportunity for presidential candidates to discuss their economic agenda in an environment of civil discourse.

“The Presidential Dialogue on Economic Policy will seek to curate content that focuses on the state of the economy and addresses the concerns of the citizens before the 2023 presidential elections”, statement stated.