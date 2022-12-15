2023: No multiple voting with BIVAS ― Akwa-Ibom REC assures

Akwa Ibom State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Cyril Omorogbe has disabused the minds of the that suspected agents of some political parties buying permanent voters cards can use them to rig elections, saying that with the introduction of Bi-Model Voters Accreditation Machine System (BIVS), such cans only be used to disenfranchise perceived opponents.

The REC stated this on Thursday, during an interactive session with selected journalists in his office along Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital on issues bordering on the 2023 general elections in the state, especially PVC collection and complains that agents of some political parties are buying off PVCs from unsuspecting members of the public.

“Those buying PVCs are not going to use it to vote. My suspicion is that if that is happening is that they are trying to reduce the number of potential people that would likely vote against them.

“With the BIVAS technology, no one can vote by proxy or use another person’s card to vote. If they are buying PVCs, maybe from the areas they suspect that more people may likely vote against them. Except there is a different scenario.

“But what readily comes to mind is that: if I know that people in a particular area don’t like me, I will go and buy their PVCs so they won’t vote and by doing that, you have reduced the number of votes against you”. He explained.

According to him, with BIVAS, it is the voter’s thumbprint that is needed and the individual’s profile, including passport, would pop up.

On the slow pace of PVC collection in the state as recently decried by the INEC National Commissioner Mrs May Mbu, Omoregbe disclosed his resolve to invite the leaders of all the political parties in the state to sensitize them on modalities to get their members to collect their PVCs before the end of the opening.

“I’m planning to get their campaign schedule so I can be going to their campaigns to sensitize and educate them on the need to go for their PVCs before the opportunity closes. My main job in this state is how to get the job of elections done and very well by next year”. He maintained.

He mentioned that the state is yet to take delivery of the PVCs of the last batch of registrations, who were mainly fresh persons who would be voting for the first time in 2023, saying that he is expecting them before the end of December.

He, therefore, advised those in such category to avoid wasting time and transport money but hold on as there would be adequate publicity when the PVCs are taken delivered from the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

The REC pledged to do all within his reach to ensure that the 2023 general elections in the state is free, fair and credible.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





2023: No multiple voting with BIVAS ― Akwa-Ibom REC assures