2023: Nigeria opposition coalition spokesperson wins in PDP primary election

Nigeria Opposition Coalition Spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere has emerged as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ideato North and Ideato South Federal Constituency in Imo State. He was declared the winner of the Party’s primary election by the Chairman of the PDP electoral Panel.

Ikenga was declared the winner with a landslide of 71 votes that saw him flooring seven other challengers with a 91.5 per cent margin.

It was, however, noted that the incumbent member representing the Constituency, Chief Pascal Obi a few days ago defected back to the APC in a move reportedly made out of fear of the impending Ikenga Tsunami as the delegates referred to their support of the opposition spokesperson.

In a thank you speech by the candidate, Ikenga thanked the delegates for their confidence in him and declared that as the candidate of the Party, he would stop at nothing to return the Federal Constituency to the Peoples Democratic Party after over 10 years of inability to win.

Ikenga also extended a hand of fellowship to his opponents to rally around him and the party as the victory was for all of the Ideato nation and not just him. He enjoined them to close ranks as they worked toward taking the constituency to the Party.

The Independent National Electoral Commission also monitored the exercise and declared it peaceful, free, fair and in line with the Electoral Act and the INEC Guidelines.





