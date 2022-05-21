2023: My govt will partner Ndigbo to industrialize Nigeria, if elected President — Tambuwal

The Peoples Democratic party (PDP) Presidential aspirant and governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on Saturday, said if elected President in the 2023 general election, his administration will partner the South East region (Ndigbo), to industrialize Nigeria.

He said the partnership will focus more on skill acquisition programmes, to engage Nigerians, especially the Youths, irrespective of tribe, ethnic and religion placement to dust down agitations and other criminal activitivites across the country.

Tambuwal who addressed Anambra delegates of PDP to the national convention at Sen. Ekwunife event center, Awka, noted that the major cause of the agitations; Boko Haram, banditry, gunmen and other security threats befalling the country, was as a result of idleness on the side of the youths and the APC-led Federal Government’s failure to engage them on meaningful ventures.

“If I am elected President, I will exhibit what I am currently doing in Sokoto State as governor. In my state today, the government under my watch pay school fees for indigenes and non-indigenes students in all the public schools from Primary and Secondary schools in the state and that is the policies I will maintain in the education sector.

Convincing the delegates and stakeholders on why they should vote for him, Tambuwal said that among those vying for the highest office in the land, he is the most qualified having been a lawyer, Speaker of House of Representatives who handled matters at federal level and Governor of a state, qualifications not common among the aspirants.

He added: “I also have the competence, capacity, character and the right temperament to handle national issues. The issues in Nigeria require somebody who is calm and have large network of friends across the nation.





“I am a pan-Nigerian. I know the challenges of Anambra State, so I can represent you well-heeled,” he added.

He challenged Nigerians to aspire to have a modern President, in person of him, who can do the job and not President of 1984, stressing that the difference between PDP government and All Progressives Congress (APC) is the ability to deliver dividends of democracy to the people, in which PDP governors have been doing.

On the murder of Deborah Samuel, Governor Tambuwal, assured that the kind of death suffered by the Shehu Shagari College of Education student, will not happen again because that did not represent true life of Sokoto people.

He said Sokoto State believes in the unity and oneness of Nigeria and that his administration has demonstrated openness and oneness of the country.

“We pray it doesn’t happen again,” he said while blaming the incident on failure of security system.

Tribune Online gathered that over 1,000 PDP supporters in the state, welcomed him to Anambra.

