2023: Mattawale promises massive youth employment, tackle insecurity

Ahead of the 2023 election, Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara state has assured to end insecurity and provide massive employment for youth in the state.

Mattawale called on people in the state to vote for APC, saying vote for APC peace, security and employment opportunities in the state.

Speaking on Tuesday during the flagged-up campaign for his reelection at Kaura Namoda town, he disclosed that Zamfara state is now an APC state.

Both former Governors Alhaji Ahmad Sani Yarima and Alhaji Mahmuda Aliyu Shikafi spoke on the need for continuity so that all projects and programmes started by His Excellency Dr Bello Mohammed can be completed and built upon.

They both commended governor Matawalle for embracing everyone into the fold even as he eventually took over the machinery of the only living and functional political party in the state.

Former governor, Abdulazeez Yari Abubakar, who happens to be the coordinator of the campaign for the return of Dr Bello Mohammed in 2023 called for total support and fight for the return of Matawalle to ensure sustenance of laudable developmental programs.

He said that for the first time, the entire political class of Zamfara state are now one. He advised against voting other than the APC in the state, reminding them that the present situation in Zamfara state calls for a revert to the 1999 situation where the political class who matter in the state all spoke with one voice.

Governor Bello Mohammed, who was elated at the grand reception by mammoth supporters from across the state promised not to let the people down. He noted that the rallying around with a single voice among the political class of Zamfara state was to the glory of God.

He said that the single feat of rallying all political warlords in the state to board one ship is a step towards sustainable peace which will give a path for meaningful developmental projects in the state.

He promised to consolidate the peace in the state and spread developmental projects across yearning communities if elected for the second term in office.

He implored the stakeholders, party chieftains, members and well-wishers to support and vote for APC in the 2023 general elections, assuring that peace, security and more dividend of democracy will come to the state.

Yari who is the campaign coordinator for Mattawale’s re-election said the campaign was flagged up for the second term in the state with full of assurance for the betterment of people across the 14 local government areas of the state

He expressed satisfaction with the level of commitment by the party stakeholders from across the state and added that APC will remain one and would make more impact in state politics come 2023.

He further stressed that Zamfara state has been an APC stronghold,” I, therefore, call on everybody to ensure the victory of our party at all levels in the state.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE