Bolanle Raheem: Shocking details emerge about slain Lagos lawyer

It has been revealed Bolanle Raheem, a Lagos-based female lawyer was pregnant before being shot dead by a trigger-happy Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in the Ajah area of the State on Christmas Day.

Tribune Online reports social media has been awash by the horrified and outraged killing of the lawyer.

Reacting via her Instagram account on Monday, Toyin Lawani revealed how the deceased chatted with her a few days before her death.

“Look, I cried myself to sleep but it is not a joke, Bolanle is gone. She still chatted with me last week. She is very peaceful, her husband always ready to go… they don’t have ‘wahala’ and I heard this morning that she was shot by the police at Ajah.

“She went to buy pizza for Christmas, for her daughter, she was shot in front of her daughter.

“The police asked them to park and there was a car in front of them, they were about to park not like they were moving or anything and they shot her in the chest. She died on the spot.

“She is pregnant. Nigeria police, when are you people going to stop giving these drunkards uniforms?

“These people on the road will be disturbing everybody’s peace for no reason, trying to extort money from people. Christmas Day, Bolanle! Haaa! Oh my God! We must all make sure that we support her, make sure whoever did this to her pays for his crime,” she stated.

In related development, Gbenga Raheem, the deceased’s husband also shed more light on how his wife was killed in front of him and his children.

“On December 25, my wife, nieces, nephews, and cousins, who had come for the holiday, all went to church. On our way back, my wife said since it was Christmas Day, we should take everyone out, so, we went to a supermarket at Abraham Adesanya, then to Domino’s Pizza.

“After that, we headed towards Ajah to do a U-turn to come back to Abraham Adesanya. When we took the U-turn, we saw policemen stopping some vehicles.

“As we approached them, they said we should stop, and in the process, we heard a loud sound on my wife’s side window. All of a sudden, I saw blood gushing out of her chest.

“I immediately ran out; my sister-in-law, who was also with us, ran out and held the policeman; he cocked his gun at her too. Talking to him was pointless, so I went to see if anything could be done; I saw my wife gasping for breath, and by that time, my sister-in-law had brought the policeman into the car and pushed him into the front seat.





“We drove to a hospital but they said they couldn’t handle it; we eventually took her to Grandville Hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

“The policemen took her body and put it in the truck; they wanted me to follow them but I said I needed to go and settle my children,” a voice recording from one of the lawyers who visited the deceased’s family revealed.