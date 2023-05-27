Nigerian Breweries Plc, on Thursday, in Lagos, announced the commencement of submission of entries for this year’s edition of the Maltina-Teacher-of-the-Year(MToY) award.

The annual award with this year’s edition, the ninth series, is to identify just like the previous editions, the best and most exemplary teachers in both the public and private secondary schools nationwide for lavish reward and celebration.

The Company Secretary/Legal Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, the organiser and sponsor of the competition, Mr Uaboi Agbebaku, announced the kick-off at a news conference, saying the nine-year-old initiative has yielded a great impact on teachers and the teaching profession as well Nigeria’s education sector generally.

According to him, Nigerian Breweries came up with the Maltina Teacher-of-the-Year-award on the platform of its social arm, Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund and the entries are voluntary and free of charge to all interested teachers across the country.

He disclosed that, unlike the previous editions, two corporate organisations- Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc and the Air Peace Airline- have now joined Nigerian Breweries as co-sponsors of the award from this year’s edition.

He said the two companies partnered with NB to co-sponsor the competition because of their strong interest to contribute to the teaching profession and Nigeria’s education in general.

Giving insight into the competition and rewards for participants, Corporate Affairs Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sade Morgan, said a total of N6.5m awaited the overall winner of the competition just as it applies to previous winners and a plaque and certificate.

She explained that while the grand winner would go home with N1 million as a national champion and another N500,000 as a state champion on the day of the award ceremony in October where he or she would be unveiled, the person would also be paid N1 million yearly for the next five years provided he or she remains a teacher.

She said the person, who must be certified by the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) and must not be older than 55 years, would also be entitled to an all-expenses-paid short training course overseas and his or her school would equally get a block of six classrooms or another project of priority for producing him or her.

Morgan also noted that while the first and second runners-up would receive N1 million and N750,000 respectively, plus another N500,000 as champion from their respective states, the other state champion would go home with N500,000 each, bringing the total cash prize of the award to several million.

She said the competition is getting bigger and more competitive each year as many more teachers from across the 36 states of the federation and the federal capital territory are now sending in their entries.

She said only 540 teachers sent entries at the maiden edition in 2015 and the number has grown to 1,027 last year with Lagos State continuously recording the highest number of entrants.

While noting that the competition is transparent as an independent panel of jurists with Prof Pat Utomi, a political economist, as its chairman, handles all the entries at various stages to the final, Morgan said NB is particularly happy that all the past winners of the award have continued to excel in their endeavours including winning various local and global awards.





She made reference to, among others, Olasunkanmi Opeifa, who emerged as one of the best 10 teachers globally in 2020 and Olubunmi Anani, who recently won an international grant worth US$10,000 (about N7.5 million) from the Muhammad Sanusi 11 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Initiative challenge, as a case study.

She said the interested teachers could now start sending their entries either online through a dedicated website given as www.maltinateacheroftheyear.com or in hardcopy at various state ministries of education from Thursday till July as a closing date.

In their separate remarks, the Registrar of TRCN, Prof Josiah Ajiboye, who was represented by the Lagos Coordinator of the council, Mrs Adaobi Ekwuno and the representative of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Mrs Manu Adebola, said the initiative is really a rewarding experience for teachers and the teaching profession in the country.

They commended NB and its co-sponsors for their huge contribution to human capital development in the country, saying the impact will certainly transcend generations.

