2023: Make completion of Ajaokuta Steel your top priority when emerging president, Natasha tells Atiku

The Senatorial Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), for Kogi Central, Barr. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has appealed to the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to resuscitate Ajaokuta Steel company when he emerges as the next president of the country.

The PDP senatorial candidate made the call in Lokoja the Kogi state capital during the PDP presidential rally in the State.

Akpoti said a working Ajaokuta steel company will reposition the economy of Nigeria and help the people of the State and Nigerians to break the chains of administrative slavery and create job opportunities for the teeming youths.

“As we join you to the campaign, I will trust that on the 25th of February 2023 that God almighty is going to grant us victory.

“We urge you on behalf of all the indigenes of Kogi State to make the following pledges; that you are going to make sure that Ajaokuta Steel company works so that jobs will be created so that revenue can be generated, so that we can come out of poverty, administrative slavery and we can take the position as worthy indigenes of this great country.

“We also trust your excellency that you are going to ensure that you create the confluence port so that Kogi State will become the pivotal part of the northern part of Nigeria.

“We also trust that our women, children and everyone that is involved in any business will have a robust ecosystem that will support the entrepreneur of our state, that grants and scholarships will be given to our system to enable a self-sustaining populace.”

Barr. Natasha Akpoti-Udughan noted specifically that the resuscitation of the Ajaokuta steel company is key to unlocking Nigeria’s industrial revolution.

Mrs Uduaghan thanked the good people of Kogi state for trooping out in their numbers to support Atiku Abubakar and the PDP, adding that Kogites should vote without fear or favour, without any form of sentimental colouration as Atiku Abubakar and the PDP’s victory will herald the pathway to a new Nigeria.

