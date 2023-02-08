Olayinka Olukoya

The Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba (Dr) Adedotun Gbadebo, has said that the 2023 edition of the Lisabi Festival would be different from past editions, saying all sections in Egbaland will be participating in the celebration.

This development, the monarch submitted would further strengthen unity among the Egba Ake; Oke-Ona; Gbagura and Owu.

Oba Gbadebo disclosed this on Monday while addressing journalists on the activities marking the 36th edition of the festival, at the Ake Palace auditorium, Abeokuta.

The monarch stated that the theme for this year’s celebration “Promoting Parental Responsibility As A Panacea Towards Better Children and Youths in Egbaland”, would address all issues surrounding good parenting for a better society.

Oba Gbadebo flanked by traditional rulers in various domains in Egbaland and chiefs decried social ills among the youths.

He expressed his delight in so many notable achievements recorded by Egba sons and daughters in various areas of human endeavours.

“Egbaland is on the global map because of many firsts recorded by our sons and daughters in all spheres of human life. We cannot afford to close our eyes to various societal ills in which our youths are engaging themselves. We need to maintain our standard of being the first among the rest.

“He explained that the Festival has continued to provide the platform for Egbaland to showcase its rich cultural heritage to the world,” he added.

The Chairman of the Festival, Navy Captain Rasheed Raji (retd), equally collaborated with the monarch’s submission that this year’s edition would be a unique one because other sections of Egbaland would be participating fully.

He highlighted seminars; traditional wrestling; games; exhibitions; children and social programmes; procession to Igbo Lisabi; bursary awards and awards for distinguished sons and daughters as part of activities lined up the week-long programme, starting from 13th to 19th February.