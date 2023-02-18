Bola Badmus

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial Candidate for Lagos West for the February 25th, 2023 poll, Otunba Segun Adewale popularly called Aeroland, has declared that as far as the exercise is concerned, he remains a candidate to beat and “merely in a contest with himself.”

Adewale, who is also the Anya Ndigbo 1 of Lagos, made this declaration while speaking with newsmen after his endorsement and presentation of the award of excellence by the Ndigbo United Association (NUA) as their preferred senatorial candidate at the body’s head office in Oshodi Isolo area of the state.

Aeroland disclosed that his optimism was based on the fact that candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Idiat Adebule and Labour Party (LP), Hon. Moshood Adegoke Salvador stood no chance in the forthcoming elections.

This was just as the PDP standard bearer noted that BVAS that would be used to conduct the 2023 polls had made rigging of any form pretty difficult coupled with President Mohammadu Buhari’s tough stance on putting paid to monetized politics, adding: “So as the case stands I am only competing with myself, I have got no rival.”

Aeroland while showing his appreciation for the honour Ndigbos bestowed on him by their endorsement, reaffirmed his commitment to keeping up to his promises of always protecting the interest of the Igbo Community in Lagos State.

“I will not disappoint Ndigbo, I have a good relationship of over 25 years with Igbos, and I sponsor quite several Ndigbo candidates vying for one post or the other since 2015. I have been doing lots of interventions in the past 25 years with my money, why will I change now? he queried.

Earlier, the Ndigbo United Association (NUA), a strong political wing of the Ohaneze group in Lagos, gave their reasons for the adoption and endorsement of Aeroland as their preferred candidate, citing his pedigree, good standing and relationship with the Igbo community which spanned well over 25 years.

NUA President, High Chief Femi Fergusson, while coordinating the official endorsement, said Aeroland had exhibited some endearing qualities that stood him out for good.

“We said before you came that this body is not affiliated with PDP, Labour Party and APC, we are an independent body set up for the sake of Igbo’s political and economic interest.

“No Igbo man was given the senatorial ticket but amongst the candidates across the divide, we found out that only you can do it, we cannot be cajoled.





“After screening and investigating, we invited our BoT Chairman here to affirm it. We adopted and endorsed you. If you fail, we are the ones that failed, it will cost us double jeopardy, and that is why you must win.

“I am setting up a separate independent committee in the ten LGAs in your senatorial district for mop-up, to help us see what you have done all around and to take care of the areas untouched,” he said.

PDP Leader Lagos West Senatorial District, Chief Kate Onyekere, also spoke so glowingly about Aeroland while rallying women to massively support his course.

“I have known Aero for the past 25 years no falsehood in his testimonies, this is the beginning and the end, no doubting the fact that Aero is there already, God has adopted him before humans,” she declared.

Also speaking, Prince GSM Okpara Ndigbo, noted that Aeroland remained a dependable ally, saying that the differentiation of tribe being a chieftain of PDP did not tone down his capacity, transparency and his ability to stand by his words.

“That is what we are interested in. Since its inception, Segun a man with a reputable character, Yoruba has done a lot of good to Igbos, he is an excessively patriotic Nigerian.

“I call on all Ndigbos in South West Senatorial District to vote him, he is competent, he has the heart, he is effective for the job,” Okpara declared.

The PDP Chairman, Oshodi- Isolo, Mr Olaifa, in his remark, noted that Ndigbos needed to partner with the main opposition party to ensure it delivered its candidates across the board, urging them to ensure victory for Aeroland with their votes.

